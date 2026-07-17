A Nigerian cleric, Monday Akingbade, predicted the outcome of the forthcoming 2027 presidential election in the country

Nigeria's general elections have been set for early 2027, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC seeking a second term in office

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Adewole Adebayo, Omoyele Sowore, and other candidates are challenging President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Monday Akingbade of the Global Synagogue of Christ has prophesied that President Bola Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Akingbade, who made the statement in a recent post on his YouTube page, said the ruling administration would intensify its infrastructure projects and development efforts.

Prophet Akingbade predicts President Tinubu and the APC will win the 2027 elections, citing 'increased infrastructure projects'. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Cleric's prophecy favours APC

He said:

“This prophecy was first delivered on June 15, 2025, and repeated on March 15, 2026.

“God revealed to me that the APC will continue in power after the 2027 election. In the vision, I saw that as the election approaches, new developments will begin to emerge from these leaders. They will start constructing quality roads and implementing projects that will win the hearts of the people.”

Watch Akingbade's prophecy on the 2027 election below on YouTube:

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, set to clash

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime APC chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nigeria's political space has long seen religious figures weigh in on electoral matters, with prophecies from various pastors, prophets, and seers attracting significant attention ahead of major elections. Akingbade's 'spiritual declaration' adds to a tradition of prophetic commentary that routinely generates debate among Nigerians ahead of polling cycles.

Read more on the 2027 election

Dare makes bold 2027 election prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communication, said the incumbent Nigerian leader currently remains the most favoured candidate to win the 2027 presidential election, citing the federal government’s ongoing reforms and his principal's pedigree.

In a recent interview on the Mic ON Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Dare explained that barring a major political upset, the odds remain in Tinubu’s favour.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng