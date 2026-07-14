President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin as NIPC board chairperson and Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as NEPZA board chairperson

The new chairpersons are expected to advance Nigeria's investment promotion, industrialisation, and non-oil export agenda under the Renewed Hope Agenda

Jumoke Oduwole-led ministry of industry, trade and investment commented on the fresh appointments

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin and Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as board chairpersons of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), respectively.

As reported by TVC News, the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment announced the appointments on Monday, July 13, 2026, via the presidency's official X (formerly Twitter) account, framing them as part of a deliberate effort to strengthen governance within agencies central to Nigeria's economic growth strategy.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin and Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as the NIPC and NEPZA board chairpersons. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Nairametrics also noted the development.

The ministry described both appointments as "non-political," stating that the selections were designed to bring experienced leadership to institutions responsible for promoting investment, accelerating industrialisation, and growing Nigeria's non-oil export earnings.

FMITI statement on new appointments

In its statement, the ministry said:

"The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR has approved the appointment of the board of chairpersons for Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA)."

Furthermore, the industry, trade and investment ministry stated that constituting the boards would deliver stronger strategic direction, improved institutional oversight, and greater accountability across both agencies, enabling them to better fulfil their statutory mandates.

On NEPZA specifically, the ministry noted that its governing board would provide oversight to help the authority expand and promote Nigeria's export processing and special economic zones.

Renewed Hope agenda drives decision

FMITI said the appointments reflected the federal government's broader commitment to improving the governance of institutions that carry significant weight in the country's economic transformation agenda.

The ministry stated:

"The appointments underscore the federal government's commitment to strengthening the governance of strategic institutions that play a critical role in driving Nigeria's industrialisation, investment promotion, and non-oil export agenda."

The ministry expressed confidence that collaboration with the newly appointed chairpersons would deepen ongoing reforms, lift institutional performance, attract greater volumes of foreign and domestic investment, and support inclusive economic growth in line with President Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

Read President Tinubu's X post announcing his approval of the appointments of board chairpersons for the NIPC and the NEPZA below:

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President Bola Tinubu says his Renewed Hope agenda remains focused on strengthening Nigeria's progress. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu warns editors against misinformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.

Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.

Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.

Source: Legit.ng