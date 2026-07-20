IShowSpeed was caught on camera jumping from his seat and dancing wildly as BTS took the stage at the FIFA World Cup Final on July 19

Videos of the streamer celebrating the K-pop group's halftime performance at MetLife Stadium quickly spread across Instagram and X

The excitement didn't end there; IShowSpeed later came face to face with BTS backstage in a moment fans are now talking about

IShowSpeed proved he is as much a BTS fan as any card-carrying ARMY member when footage from the FIFA World Cup Final captured him losing all composure during the group's halftime performance.

The streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., was in the stands at MetLife Stadium on July 19 for the Spain vs Argentina final when BTS stepped onto the stage.

IShowSpeed's epic reaction to BTS at World Cup final has fans talking. Credit: IShowSpeed

Source: Instagram

The moment they appeared, he was on his feet, pointing towards the performers, dancing without restraint, and singing along as the group rolled through their global hit Dynamite.

Fans seated around him could be seen grinning, pulling out their phones and joining in the celebrations as the stadium atmosphere peaked.

IShowSpeed's Viral Halftime Moment

Clips of the reaction spread rapidly across Instagram and X, drawing widespread attention from fans who found it refreshing to watch one of the internet's biggest personalities behave like a completely ordinary concertgoer.

The moment struck a chord particularly because it brought together three distinct communities: gaming fans, football supporters and the BTS ARMY; in a way few expected.

The buzz only grew louder once the halftime show wrapped up.

IShowSpeed Meets BTS Backstage

Further videos circulating online showed Watkins meeting BTS backstage after their performance. He greeted each member with unmistakable energy, going in for hugs and exchanging brief words with the group.

The highlight of the encounter came when he turned to J-Hope and declared, "Big fan, bro!" before punctuating the moment with one of his signature backflips.

The combination of the in-stadium reaction and the backstage meeting made the World Cup Final arguably one of IShowSpeed's most talked-about appearances of the year, and a crossover moment that fans across multiple fandoms are unlikely to forget quickly.

IShowSpeed proves he's a true ARMY with wild BTS celebration at FIFA World Cup final. Credit: IShowSpeed

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trailing IShowSpeed after meeting BTS

@hauwa_sugamama quizzed:

"Who’s BTS?that my baby is so happy to see them 😂."

@taecypher.7 stated:

"LAMFOOO THEIR REACTIONS WAS SO CUTE PLEASE 😭😭😭."

@natminsi said:

"The way Im giggling seeing this !!! 😭."

@nigeriankoreanlover wrote:

"The energy🔥🔥 big fan meets big fan 😍🤣."

@natgaytanb penned:

"Most normal reaction to meeting bts."

Watch IShowSpeed meeting BTS below:

IShowSpeed pleads to Yamal ahead of FIFA finals

Legit.ng shared details about IShowSpeed's emotional message to Spain's Lamine Yamal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

The streamer implored Yamal to secure victory for Spain, expressing the desperation among Ronaldo fans over the ongoing GOAT debate should Messi win another World Cup title.

Source: Legit.ng