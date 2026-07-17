A prominent prophet, Baba Confirm J, predicted the outcome of the forthcoming 2027 presidential election in Nigeria

Nigeria's general elections have been set for early 2027, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seeking a second term in office

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Adewole Adebayo, Omoyele Sowore, and other candidates are challenging President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A Nigerian prophet, popularly known as Baba Confirm J, has made a bold political prophecy about the 2027 presidential election.

Baba Confirm J claimed to have received a divine revelation on who holds the votes and the circumstances under which the incumbent president could retain power.

Baba Confirm J releases 2027 election prophecy on President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and others in the presidential contest. Photo credit: Asiri Irawo - Mystery of Star, INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Prophet says Peter Obi owns votes

Speaking recently in a YouTube video, Baba Confirm J said God communicated to him that Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate and former Anambra state governor, is the authentic owner of the votes. However, the prophet added a significant caveat, stating that President Bola Tinubu could still emerge victorious should electoral manipulation occur.

He said:

"God said Peter Obi owns the votes. But if Tinubu rigs it, he (Tinubu) will emerge victorious."

Baba Confirm J on Atiku's chances

The cleric did not spare Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential flagbearer, dismissing any prospects of a successful run in plain terms.

Baba Confirm J stated:

"Atiku is going nowhere. He should go and sit somewhere. I said it in the name of God."

Legit.ng reports that the message positions Obi as the candidate the prophet believes holds legitimate popular support, while simultaneously suggesting that the integrity of the 2027 poll electoral process would be the decisive factor in determining the final outcome.

Nigeria's political space has long seen religious figures weigh in on electoral matters, with prophecies from various pastors, prophets, and seers attracting significant attention ahead of major elections. Baba Confirm J's latest declaration adds to a tradition of prophetic commentary that routinely generates debate among Nigerians ahead of polling cycles.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, set to clash

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku and NDC's Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race.

Watch Baba Confirm J's prophecy on the 2027 elections below via YouTube:

Read more on the 2027 election

Dare makes bold 2027 election prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communication, said the incumbent Nigerian leader currently remains the most favoured candidate to win the 2027 presidential election, citing the federal government’s ongoing reforms and his principal's pedigree.

In a recent interview on the Mic ON Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Dare explained that barring a major political upset, the odds remain in Tinubu’s favour.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng