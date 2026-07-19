Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest sparked reactions online after warmly responding to TikToker Peller’s wedding invitation

A heartfelt moment between the duo quickly went viral, leaving fans talking across social media

Chiefpriest’s generous gesture and emotional message have left many eager to see what happens next

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has set the internet buzzing after his heartwarming reaction to TikToker Peller’s wedding invitation.

In a video shared on Instagram, Peller visited Chiefpriest with his wedding attire and invitation.

Peller invited Cubana Chiefpriest to his wedding and his response stole the spotlight. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @peller089

Source: Instagram

The celebrity host, visibly excited, asked Peller what he wanted from him and then made a jaw-dropping promise: support of ₦10 million towards the wedding. The generous gesture left Peller in tears of joy.

Chiefpriest didn’t stop there. In his caption, he expressed his excitement about soon becoming a grandfather and vowed to make the wedding a grand affair in Lagos. He wrote:

“My Boy @peller089 Is Getting Married, I’m So Excited For Him Because The Bible Says He Who Finds A Wife Finds A Beautiful Thing & Obtains Favour From The Lord. We Are Shutting It Down For Them. I Go Soon Turn Granpa.”

The unexpected reply has since gone viral, with fans praising Chiefpriest’s generosity and celebrating the bond between the two.

Watch the Cubana Chiefpriest and Peller's video below:

Netizens react to Peller and Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oscar_30bg said:

"PELLER: people don't know why i like you CP: because you dey chop me naa 😂😂."

mcee_sweet said:

"700000 x 400 =280,000,000 .. money de wedding ooh cp na business man 😂."

destinyetikoofficial said:

"Business indeed 🤣."

bobemekz said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂because you dey chop me naaa😂😂😂."

realjoyce____ said:

"Abi make I do wedding use Asoebi money japa 🤣🤣🤣."

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts after Peller invites him to his wedding and fans have plenty to say. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vodi to sponsor Peller's education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Vodi had made a promise to Peller after the streamer and his lover, Jarvis, visited him ahead of their wedding to present their aso ebi.

During the visit, the celebrity fashion designer encouraged Peller to return to school and promised to sponsor his education.

Social media users were unimpressed with the gift he offered the streamer, with some suggesting there were better ways the money could be spent, as Peller can afford to take care of his education. Even if he wanted to go to school abroad.

Source: Legit.ng