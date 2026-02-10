President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu as the managing director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO).

This was disclosed in a statement seen by Legit.ng, by President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, February 10.

The statement reads in part:

"The Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) is responsible for conducting research and development in technology and for operating a nuclear research facility."

Hon Aliyu was a two-term member of the House of Representatives in the eighth and ninth national assemblies. He represented the people of Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency of Jigawa State. He served as the chairman of the House Committee on Power between 2019 and 2023.

