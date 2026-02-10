Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Jubilation as Tinubu Gives Appointment to Popular 2-Term Federal Lawmaker
Politics

Breaking: Jubilation as Tinubu Gives Appointment to Popular 2-Term Federal Lawmaker

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu as the managing director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO).

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

This was disclosed in a statement seen by Legit.ng, by President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, February 10.

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Magaji Da’u Aliyu as the Managing Director of SHESTCO.
President Bola Tinubu appoints Magaji Da’u Aliyuas MD of SHESTCO Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

"The Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) is responsible for conducting research and development in technology and for operating a nuclear research facility."

Hon Aliyu was a two-term member of the House of Representatives in the eighth and ninth national assemblies. He represented the people of Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency of Jigawa State. He served as the chairman of the House Committee on Power between 2019 and 2023.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuNigerian PresidencyHouse of RepresentativesNational Assembly
Hot:
Mika kleinschmidt Robert rushing Lexi2legits Dr lynette nusbacher Drew pritchard