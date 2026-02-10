Breaking: Jubilation as Tinubu Gives Appointment to Popular 2-Term Federal Lawmaker
President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu as the managing director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO).
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
This was disclosed in a statement seen by Legit.ng, by President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, February 10.
The statement reads in part:
"The Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) is responsible for conducting research and development in technology and for operating a nuclear research facility."
Hon Aliyu was a two-term member of the House of Representatives in the eighth and ninth national assemblies. He represented the people of Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency of Jigawa State. He served as the chairman of the House Committee on Power between 2019 and 2023.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng