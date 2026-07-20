Canada's immigration authority published updated guidelines on how international students can extend their study permits before expiry

The guidelines outline key deadlines students must meet, including applying at least 30 days before their current permit expires

Students changing schools face different requirements and processing timelines compared to those staying at the same institution

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published detailed guidelines explaining how international students can extend their stay in the country beyond the expiry date on their current study permit.

According to the official guidance, a study permit's expiry date is listed under the "additional information" section of the document.

Canada publishes guidelines for extension of study permits and mentions fees. Photo: Unsplash

Source: Getty Images

The date is typically calculated as the length of the student's programme plus an additional 90 days, which is intended to give students time to either prepare to leave Canada or arrange to extend their stay.

How to Apply for a Study Permit Extension

Students who wish to continue studying at the same institution must submit their extension application no later than 30 days before their permit expires. Those who apply before expiry are permitted to continue studying under the existing conditions of their current permit while their application is being reviewed, provided they remain in Canada throughout the process.

For students who intend to switch schools, the guidelines state that a new study permit tied to the new Designated Learning Institution (DLI) must be obtained by applying for an extension before completing studies at the current school. Students are not permitted to begin attending the new institution until the extended permit has been approved, except in specific circumstances.

The processing time for a standard extension application is 70 days. However, students changing to a new post-secondary DLI can access faster processing of 60 days by indicating the school change when completing the online application.

Fees and What Students Need to Prepare

The cost of extending a study permit is $150. Students who allow their permit to lapse without applying for an extension must pay a restoration of status fee of $396.25, which covers both the restoration fee of $246.25 and the cost of a new study permit.

When applying, post-secondary students are required to upload either a letter of acceptance or a letter of enrolment from their DLI.

As of 22 January 2025, students changing schools or levels of study are also required to submit a new Provincial Attestation Letter or Territorial Attestation Letter unless they qualify for an exemption.

Applications must be submitted through an IRCC secure online account. The guidelines note that even students who used a different account when applying for their initial permit must switch to the secure account for extensions. Applicants will need a scanner or camera to digitise their documents, as well as a valid credit or debit card to cover the applicable fees.

If a DLI fails to verify a student's letter within the required deadline, IRCC will return the application and refund the processing fee. Students in that situation are advised to confirm with their institution that validation will be completed within the required timeframe before resubmitting.

Canada-based man lists July 2026 benefits

In a related story, a Canada-based Nigerian man listed some of the benefits that Canadians would be getting in July 2026 and what they entailed

He shared the estimated dates for the benefits and the possible amount people may get depending on their income

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts and observations about the benefits he listed in the video

Source: Legit.ng