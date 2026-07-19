Pejuola, a Nigerian HR professional, has posted a job application strategy on X that has caught the attention of many job seekers

She revealed that LinkedIn's Easy Apply feature hides most applications from companies that do not pay for LinkedIn Premium

She advised applicants to go directly to the company's career pages and reach out to recruiters instead of relying on LinkedIn's Easy Apply

Pejuola, a Nigerian HR professional, has sparked a conversation online after sharing insider knowledge about why so many job applications submitted through LinkedIn's Easy Apply feature simply go nowhere.

In a post on X dated 16 July 2026, Pejuola quoted her own earlier tweet from 4 March, where she had laid out a reality most job seekers are unaware of.

An HR professional has shared what she believes is the smartest strategy to land jobs on LinkedIn. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance, X/@pejuola_a

Source: Getty Images

She wrote that companies which do not pay for LinkedIn Premium can only access a fraction of the applications submitted through Easy Apply. According to her, a single job posting can attract over 100 applicants, yet the company may only be able to view fewer than 50 profiles due to the platform's paywall.

LinkedIn: Why your CV might be hidden

The implication is stark. Candidates who spend time tailoring their CVs and clicking Easy Apply may never even be considered, not because they were rejected, but because their applications were invisible to the hiring team from the start.

"Your CV didn't get rejected. It was never seen," she wrote in the original tweet, adding that applying directly on the company's careers page or reaching out to the recruiter are the channels that "actually land."

In her follow-up post, Pejuola summarised what she described as the smartest overall strategy: applying through the company's careers page, contacting the recruiter or hiring manager directly, sending a cold email, and securing a referral from an employee where possible.

See her tweet below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had lamented on social media after finding his boss at work applying for jobs on LinkedIn.

UN: New job opportunities for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UN careers portal had opened new job opportunities for Nigerians.

These positions are open for direct application through the official UN Careers portal.

Applicants must apply directly via the UN Careers portal. Search by the Job Opening (JO) number listed below and ensure applications are submitted before the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng