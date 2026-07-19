The Ooni of Ife has been thrown into mourning following the death of his immediate elder brother, Prince Adetunji Ogunwusi

The late prince was celebrated for his achievements in business and his lasting contributions to leadership and community development

Tributes have continued to pour in as the family prepares to announce burial arrangements, with more details emerging

The Ooni of Ife has lost his immediate elder brother, Prince Adetunji Ogunwusi, whose death was announced on Sunday in a statement by the Ooni of Ife Leadership Colloquium.

"It is with profound sadness that we received news of Prince Adetunji Ogunwusi's passing, leaving family, friends, associates and countless admirers mourning deeply," the statement said.

Tragedy strikes as Ooni of Ife loses dearest brother. Credit: @ooniofife

Source: Instagram

The group described Prince Adetunji as a distinguished businessman who served as Chairman of Primewaterview Limited.

He was praised for his integrity, vision, and commitment to excellence, qualities that earned him respect among colleagues, business partners, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

According to the statement, his life was marked by resilience, humility, generosity, and purposeful service. His passing was described as a significant loss to the Ogunwusi family, Nigeria's business community, and traditional institutions.

"Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the Ooni of Ife with sincere prayers for divine strength," the statement read.

The colloquium also sympathised with members of the Ogunwusi family, friends, associates, and colleagues of the deceased, praying that they would find comfort during this period of mourning.

It added that Prince Adetunji’s contributions to commerce, leadership, and community development would remain an enduring legacy.

"May Prince Adetunji Ogunwusi rest in perfect peace, while his remarkable legacy continues inspiring generations with dignity, honour, compassion, wisdom and excellence," the statement concluded.

Burial arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.

Grief overwhelms Ooni of Ife following tragic family loss. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng had reported that Olori Folashade had shared lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby bump grew till she had her baby in her hands. She gushed over the gift.

In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng