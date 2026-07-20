The 2026 FIFA World Cup final made history with its first-ever halftime show, featuring Burna Boy, Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and many more

Reports claim FIFA did not pay the performers for the show, with the biggest reward being the massive global exposure and career boost

The Ghetto Kids also revealed they had no match tickets after their performance, adding another surprising twist to the historic event

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final made history on Sunday, not only for the football on the pitch but also for its first-ever halftime show.

Global stars including Burna Boy, Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber delivered a landmark performance that captivated billions of viewers worldwide.

Burna Boy and Shakira's World Cup final performance payday ignites buzz. Credit: @shakira, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Uganda’s viral dance group, the Ghetto Kids, joined Shakira and Burna Boy on stage to perform Dai Dai, a moment that quickly went viral and captured hearts across the globe.

How Much Did They Earn?

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the financial arrangement mirrors the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show. FIFA covers production and logistics costs, but the artists do not receive a fixed payment for their performance.

Instead, the “real” reward is global exposure, which often translates into surges in streaming numbers, ticket sales, and commercial opportunities.

Artists such as Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber also receive a small stipend during rehearsals, but the performance itself is unpaid.

Burna Boy and Shakira's World Cup final performance trends online. Credit: shakira

Source: Instagram

Why Ghetto Kids Won’t Be Paid by FIFA

The Ghetto Kids were not booked directly by FIFA. Shakira personally invited them to join her set, meaning any financial arrangement rests entirely between the group and the Colombian pop star.

Despite performing on the biggest stage in football history, the group revealed they did not even have tickets to watch the match. In an interview with MDMotivator on Instagram, they said:

“We don’t know where we will go after the performance.”

This halftime show marks a turning point for FIFA, blending football with entertainment in a way similar to the Super Bowl.

For the artists, the payoff is not a paycheck but the chance to dominate global charts and headlines in the weeks that follow.

Burna Boy's reaction after Coldplay crowns him the greatest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy captured the admiration of fans worldwide after his modest response to a glowing compliment from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during rehearsals for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

The funny exchange took place backstage at MetLife Stadium, where global music icons are preparing for the historic halftime performance.

In a video that quickly went viral, Chris Martin praised Burna Boy’s influence in the music industry, telling him: “Your musical stature is above my level.” Clearly taken aback, Burna Boy laughed and immediately rejected the compliment.

Source: Legit.ng