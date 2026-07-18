Atiku Abubakar described the Tinubu administration as one of Nigeria's most fiscally reckless governments following revelations of ₦210 billion in duplicated budget allocations

The former vice president linked the budget scandal to Nigeria's poor performance on nearly 90 percent of global prosperity indicators

Atiku demanded a forensic review of the 2026 Appropriation Act and called on anti-corruption agencies to independently scrutinise the federal budget

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has labelled the Tinubu administration one of the most fiscally reckless governments in Nigeria's democratic history, citing the discovery of more than ₦210 billion in duplicated and overlapping allocations within the 2026 Federal Budget alongside the country's weak performance across nearly 90 per cent of recognised global prosperity indicators.

This would be the latest scandal Atiku would raised against the Tinubu's administration. He recently queried Tinubu on the revelation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the country omitted public expenditure that was equivalent to two per cent of Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from recent budgets exposed the assertion in Tinubu's government.

Atiku Abubakar accuses President Bola Tinubu of corruption Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Budget duplication and the subsidy question

Atiku contended that the budget irregularities were not an isolated lapse but part of a recurring pattern of questionable expenditure. He pointed specifically to NNPC Limited's audited 2024 financial statements, which he said showed that ₦7.13 trillion was spent on what the company categorised as "Energy Security Expenses" — a line item the company itself identifies as petrol under-recovery, or subsidy.

He argued that this meant the subsidy had never been abolished but was instead reclassified and quietly charged to the Federation Account without public disclosure.

The statement, which was sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 18, was issued by Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, argued that the two independent findings together had punctured the government's narrative of successful economic reform.

Atiku's demands and 2027 pledge

The former vice president called on the National Assembly to conduct a comprehensive forensic review of the 2026 Appropriation Act, directing legislators to publish every duplicated provision, name the officials responsible for approving them, and recover any improperly appropriated funds. He also urged the Auditor-General of the Federation, anti-corruption agencies, and civil society groups to carry out independent scrutiny and publish their findings.

Atiku maintained that the human cost of the administration's fiscal conduct was visible in the everyday struggles of ordinary Nigerians, from families skipping meals and parents unable to pay school fees, to businesses closing and young graduates unable to find employment.

Speaking in his capacity as the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku pledged that an ADC administration would introduce transparent budgeting, zero-based expenditure planning, digital public expenditure tracking, and personal accountability for public officers managing government funds.

Atiku Abubakar raises fresh allegation against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku reacts to suspension of WAEC, NECO fee hike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar has welcomed the government's suspension of the proposed WAEC and NECO registration fee increases.

Atiku's statement, issued by aide Phrank Shaibu, criticised the Tinubu administration for announcing harsh policies before consulting Nigerians.

The former vice president urged the government to develop a sustainable funding model for exam bodies that does not burden struggling families.

Source: Legit.ng