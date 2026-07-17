FCT Minister Nyesom Wike issued a public challenge to critics over road construction figures in Abuja's satellite towns

Wike said 221 kilometres of roads have been completed out of 317 kilometres awarded since President Tinubu took office in May 2023

The minister made the remarks during the inauguration of the reconstructed Arab/Gbazango Road in Kubwa on July 17, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has publicly dared critics to disprove road construction claims tied to President Bola Tinubu's administration, staking his resignation on the figures he presented at a commissioning ceremony in Abuja on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Speaking during the inauguration of the reconstructed Arab/Gbazango road in Kubwa, Wike said 221 kilometres of roads have been completed out of 317 kilometres awarded across satellite towns in the FCT since Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike defends President Tinubu's road projects, saying 221km of roads have been completed across Abuja's satellite towns since 2023. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The minister directed his remarks at those he described as detractors of the administration's urban renewal programme.

Wike said:

"The people of the satellite towns have felt the impact of governance. It has never happened in the history of the administration of this country.

"If there is anybody who has a contrary view, let him come out and challenge us that all these you are saying is not correct, I will resign as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory."

FCT road projects under Tinubu

The event was tagged "Day 28" of a running series of FCT project commissionings, reflecting what the minister characterised as an accelerated delivery of infrastructure across the capital territory.

Legit.ng reports that the Arab/Gbazango Road in Kubwa was among the projects cited as evidence of Tinubu's administration's 'commitment to completing long-neglected routes in residential communities surrounding Abuja's city centre'.

Wike's remarks come amid ongoing debate between government officials and opposition figures over the pace and scale of federal infrastructure delivery. While the minister presented the kilometre figures as evidence of tangible progress, critics have continued to question the scope and quality of projects executed under the current FCT administration.

Abbas praises Wike's road projects

Representing President Tinubu at the inauguration, Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, said the reconstructed Arab/Gbazango road would ease commuting, improve access to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX), boost businesses, facilitate the movement of farm produce and enhance emergency response services.

Abbas commended Wike for delivering impactful infrastructure.

Watch Wike's remarks and the road inauguration ceremony on Friday, July 17, 2026, below:

Read more on Nyesom Wike

Wike reacts to Fubara’s defection to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike said Fubara did not require his clearance to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a now-trending media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, Wike described his successor's move as natural, following earlier defections by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and council chairmen.

Source: Legit.ng