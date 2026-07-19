President Bola Ahmed Tinubu publicly announced Abdulrazak Namdas as the new BCDA Director-General on June 26, but Namdas has yet to receive his formal appointment letter

Immediate past chief executive Dakorinama George has continued attending official meetings and representing the agency despite the presidential directive to replace him

The presidency confirmed Tinubu has not reversed the appointment but stopped short of explaining why the SGF's office has not yet issued the letter

FCT, Abuja - More than three weeks after President Bola Tinubu publicly named Abdulrazak Namdas as director-general (DG) of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), the former House of Representatives spokesperson has yet to receive a formal appointment letter.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, July 19, allegations have emerged that the delay stems from the Office of George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Weeks after Tinubu announced Abdulrazak Namdas as BCDA DG, he is yet to receive his appointment letter amid reports of a delay linked to the SGF's office. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The June 26 announcement, communicated through a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, described the appointment as taking "immediate effect" and stated that Namdas was replacing Dakorinama George, who had resigned to pursue a governorship ticket in Rivers state.

Dakorinama George carries on despite replacement

Legit.ng gathered that despite the directive, George has continued to function in the role.

On July 9, he held a meeting in Abuja with Taiwo Oyedele, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, to advocate for the release of budgetary allocations for infrastructure projects in Nigeria's border communities. During that meeting, he also told the minister that the agency had secured a proposed $2 billion Chinese investment for a livestock processing hub in Maigatari, Jigawa state, and was collaborating with security agencies on plans to establish a Border Communities Intelligence Corps.

Sources inside the agency, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that George never formally handed over after stepping down to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary and quietly resumed activities following his defeat in that election. One source also alleged that his continued presence at the agency enjoyed the backing of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike, under whom George had served as commissioner for works in Rivers state. An ally of George described that claim as "mere insinuation," saying Wike, as a presidential appointee himself, could not wield such influence.

Tinubu's presidency stands by Namdas

Onanuga confirmed that Tinubu had not reversed course.

He said:

"As far as I know, the President has not changed his mind. Namdas remains the executive secretary of the agency."

He attributed the delay in Namdas's resumption to the SGF's office, which is responsible for issuing formal appointment letters, but declined to say whether the presidency had sought an explanation for why none had been issued.

The SGF's spokesman, Christopher Ugwuegbulam, stated that a formal written request would be required before the office could respond, while the SGF's media adviser, Yomi Odunuga, said he had no information on the matter. George did not respond to calls or messages.

BCDA: Constitutional questions and opposition reaction

Meanwhile, constitutional lawyer Suraj Bamidele warned that the standoff creates legal uncertainty, noting that decisions taken by an official whose status is in dispute could face validity challenges.

Public affairs analyst Sunday Awosika called it "a very bad commentary," arguing that President Tinubu needed to reassert control over administrative processes.

An X post by Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, reacting to Abdulrazak Namdas's appointment as BCDA director-general in late June can be viewed below.

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Tinubu warns editors against misinformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.

Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.

Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.

Source: Legit.ng