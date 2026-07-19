Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya is the first female President of the Nigerian Bar Association

She won the 2026 national officers' election against two other senior lawyers

Election results were announced after delays due to technical issues and a cyberattack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, has emerged as the 33rd President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)

Badejo-Okusanya defeated two other senior lawyers in the association’s 2026 national officers’ election, which was delayed by technical challenges and a cyberattack.

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya triumphs in NBA election despite challenges. Photo credit: @Deltaparrotblog

Source: Twitter

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Aham Ejelam, SAN, disclosed the results at the NBA National Secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, Ejelam made this known following the conclusion of the election

Source: Legit.ng