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Breaking: Badejo-Okusanya Wins NBA Presidential Race, Details Emerge
Nigeria

Breaking: Badejo-Okusanya Wins NBA Presidential Race, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read
  • Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya is the first female President of the Nigerian Bar Association
  • She won the 2026 national officers' election against two other senior lawyers
  • Election results were announced after delays due to technical issues and a cyberattack

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, has emerged as the 33rd President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)

Badejo-Okusanya defeated two other senior lawyers in the association’s 2026 national officers’ election, which was delayed by technical challenges and a cyberattack.

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya claims title of NBA President
Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya triumphs in NBA election despite challenges. Photo credit: @Deltaparrotblog
Source: Twitter

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Aham Ejelam, SAN, disclosed the results at the NBA National Secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

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As reported by The Punch, Ejelam made this known following the conclusion of the election

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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