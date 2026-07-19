Breaking: Badejo-Okusanya Wins NBA Presidential Race, Details Emerge
- Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya is the first female President of the Nigerian Bar Association
- She won the 2026 national officers' election against two other senior lawyers
- Election results were announced after delays due to technical issues and a cyberattack
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, has emerged as the 33rd President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)
Badejo-Okusanya defeated two other senior lawyers in the association’s 2026 national officers’ election, which was delayed by technical challenges and a cyberattack.
The Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, Aham Ejelam, SAN, disclosed the results at the NBA National Secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, July 19, 2026.
As reported by The Punch, Ejelam made this known following the conclusion of the election
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.