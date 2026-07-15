Dipo Awojide claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the favourite to win the 2027 election in Nigeria

Nigeria's general elections have been set for early 2027, with President Tinubu seeking a second term in office

Awojide, a prominent X (formerly Twitter) user, prides himself as "an accomplished British Nigerian Yoruba man"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A popular public commentator, Dipo Awojide, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

Awojide stated this in a post on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Dipo Awojide says President Bola Tinubu will defeat former Governor Peter Obi and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to win the 2027 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Awojide: Tinubu to win 2027 election

He wrote:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to win again."

View Awojide's X post in full below:

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, set to clash

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, a longtime All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

2027 election: Oba Akiolu predicts winner

Meanwhile, Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, also expressed confidence that President Tinubu would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.

The traditional ruler and a former police officer, however, stressed that his greatest desire was a 2027 election devoid of violence, hatred, and bitterness across the country.

As reported by Vanguard, Akiolu spoke on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at his palace in Lagos while receiving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairmen Forum during a courtesy visit.

Guardian quoted Akiolu as saying:

“No matter the manoeuvres or political calculations, I remain confident that, by the grace of God, this election will end in victory for President Bola Tinubu.

“More importantly, I pray that it will be peaceful. What we should all pray for is good health, long life, and a peaceful nation where every Nigerian can live in harmony."

Oba Akiolu is one of President Tinubu's closest and most steadfast allies. They have maintained a strong political and personal relationship for decades, with the monarch consistently advocating for Tinubu and his political party, the APC.

APC stalwarts and supporters believe President Bola Tinubu remains the party's frontrunner and favourite to win the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read more on the 2027 election

Dare makes bold 2027 election prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sunday Dare, special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public communication, said the incumbent Nigerian leader currently remains the most favoured candidate to win the 2027 presidential election, citing the federal government’s ongoing reforms and his principal's pedigree.

In a recent interview on the Mic ON Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Dare explained that barring a major political upset, the odds remain in Tinubu’s favour.

Source: Legit.ng