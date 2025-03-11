The Presidency and the ruling APC dismissed former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s move to the SDP and his attempt to rally opposition against President Tinubu, calling it an unrealistic ambition

Kaduna APC Secretary, Yahaya Baba-Pate, stated that El-Rufai’s departure would not weaken the party

Former APC National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman, criticized El-Rufai’s defection as hasty, stating that ongoing opposition negotiations required patience

The Presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have dismissed the recent defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and his efforts to rally opposition figures against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC and the Presidency accused El-Rufai of harbouring unrealistic political ambitions, asserting that his defection would not significantly impact the party’s prospects.

Presidency responds to El-Rufai’s move

Reacting to El-Rufai’s defection, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, argued that while the former governor had the constitutional right to switch parties, his motives were questionable.

Bwala, in a statement, downplayed El-Rufai’s political influence, stating that his move to unseat the ruling government was not driven by ideology but by personal ambition.

“I read today that El-Rufai resigned from the APC to join the SDP. While he has every right to do so, we must examine his motives. Political relevance is not about sudden moves or associating with opposition figures just to undermine a sitting government. This ambition is bound to fail,” Bwala said.

Baba-Pate: Kaduna APC unfazed by El-Rufai’s exit

In Kaduna, the APC leadership dismissed El-Rufai’s defection, describing it as insignificant.

The state party secretary, Yahaya Baba-Pate, told journalists that the APC remains focused on securing the state for President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in the upcoming elections.

“We are not concerned about El-Rufai’s defection. Our priority is ensuring Kaduna remains under APC leadership in 2027. The party is growing stronger, attracting more prominent politicians, and will not be affected by one individual’s departure,” Baba-Pate stated.

He reassured party members that El-Rufai’s move would not weaken their structure, adding,

“We are not losing sleep over this. Kaduna APC is more formidable than ever.”

Lukman: Defection premature

Salihu Lukman, former APC National Vice Chairman (North-West), expressed disappointment over El-Rufai’s defection, calling it premature, Vanguard reported.

He noted that while internal negotiations among opposition parties were ongoing, the former governor should have exercised patience.

“Yes, I have a close relationship with El-Rufai, and I understand his frustrations with the APC.

"However, I believe his move was hasty. We were working towards a collective political strategy, and I hope his decision does not undermine those efforts,” Lukman stated.

He added that while some political figures may consider following El-Rufai to the SDP, they would only do so if the party aligns with their conditions for political competition, The Punch reported.

“The challenge is whether the SDP can accommodate the necessary reforms. Unlike conventional politicians who only seek election platforms, some of us want a party that fosters true political competition. If the SDP meets these conditions, then it may be a viable alternative,” he concluded.

El-Rufai speaks on 2027 presidency

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the former Kaduna state governor, said he has yet to discuss his 2027 presidential ambitions with anyone.

The former governor stated this in an interview while speaking on the possibility of taking on President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai recently criticised President Tinubu's administration and the APC after engaging with several opposition leaders.

