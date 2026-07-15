A Nigerian lady shared a video detailing her six-year relationship with her partner, along with their recent milestone together

The couple reportedly studied in the same university, department, and level before graduating together

They proceeded to the National Youth Service Corps scheme, where they relived their love life

A Nigerian couple has captured the attention of social media users after sharing their six-year academic and relationship journey.

The lady, identified as @proudly_ceo on TikTok, posted a video showcasing their transition from university classmates to co-corps members.

A university couple who graduated together celebrate a recent milestones. Photo credit: @proudly_ceo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

University couple bags degree together, shares milestone

The couple spent six years studying in the same university faculty, department, and level.

In the first part of the video, @proudly_ceo and her boyfriend were seen celebrating their graduation while wearing matching white outfits and holding custom sign-out sashes.

The text on the video read:

"Having 1partner for 6years.🥹 Same faculty. Same department. Same level. 🥹 Just imagine how the journey went. 😂"

Following their graduation, the couple proceeded to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The second clip showed them dressed in their official NYSC khaki uniforms, hugging and smiling warmly at each other as they completed their 12 months of service.

She said in the TikTok video:

"Together we conquer Ring?? Marriage?? Job??? Accommodation?? A lot of questions unanswered yet My mind now is M**t*r God will be done. ✅"

Reactions as university couple marks milestone

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

oyinlogebeautyglam said:

"Congratulations stranger I met mine 100level now together in 10 years of being together with beautiful four children."

Bukunmijosh said:

"How were you able to cope with the ups and downs... imagining how frustrating it would be in some cases, sometimes. Hmm.🥺🥺"

Ãyanfe babe said:

"I am currently on this journey with my man exactly like this. ☺️"

Watch the lovely video of the couple below:

UI couples celebrate achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young couple from the University of Ibadan (UI) has sparked buzz after graduating with first-class honours.

Their togetherness inspired many who described them as “not your regular couple goals.”

Source: Legit.ng