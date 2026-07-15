Germany has made an important announcement about its visa policy for two African countries

It mentioned the total number of days citizens of the two African countries can stay without a visa

Germany also stated one important thing foreigners must not do during their stay

Germany, just as it mentioned the names of the two African countries whose citizens can enter or stay in the country without a visa in 2026, has made another statement.

The German government mentioned the specific number of days citizens of these African countries who enjoy visa-free entry are allowed to stay in the country.

Germany releases visa-free stay rules for citizens of 2 African countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Stefan Cristian Cioata/picture alliance

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Germany releases visa-free stay rules

It also gave specific instructions on what citizens of these African countries enjoying visa-free entry must not do during their stay.

Information on the German government website shows that citizens of the two African countries allowed to enter or stay in Germany without a visa can only stay for up to 90 days.

German free entry visa: Eligible countries

The names of the eligible African countries, as recently mentioned in a news article by Legit.ng, are below:

Mauritius Seychelles

Germany also warned that citizens of the above African countries who enjoy visa-free entry must not take up a job during their visit to the country.

The statement on the German government website reads:

"Persons who do not require a visa to enter Germany (holders of passports from the countries marked “no” on the list) may, as a general rule, not remain on German territory for more than 90 days in any 180-day period. Nor may they take up gainful employment whilst here."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark published an official list of the only two African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for Denmark's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of other African countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Belgium: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Belgium published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for Belgium's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng