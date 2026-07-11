APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda formally received President Tinubu and VP Shettima's INEC nomination forms in Abuja

Special Adviser Ibrahim Masari presented the completed forms on behalf of President Tinubu at a well-attended ceremony

APC governors, National Assembly caucus members and Federal Executive Council members were present at the event

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a formal step towards the 2027 general elections, with the party's National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, officially receiving the completed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presidential nomination forms for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The handover took place at a ceremony in Abuja, where Hon. Ibrahim Masari, the President's Special Adviser on Political and Other Matters, submitted the forms on Tinubu's behalf.

APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda received nomination forms for President Tinubu and VP Shettima in Abuja. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

Governors, ministers attend Abuja ceremony

The event drew a broad cross-section of APC leadership. Governors attending were led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma. Also present were members of the APC's National Working Committee, the party's caucus within the National Assembly, and serving members of the Federal Executive Council, alongside other senior party stakeholders.

The submission of the nomination forms signals the ruling party's early preparations for the 2027 presidential contest, with Tinubu and Shettima positioned as the party's flag-bearers ahead of the election cycle.

Atiku picks 2027 running mate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 elections, had reportedly selected Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, as his running mate for the 2027 elections.

The party sources indicate that the former vice president made the decision after a detailed assessment of the political landscape. Insiders said it became clear that selecting a candidate from the south-east would offer little advantage, particularly with Peter Obi already contesting under another party’s platform.

Source: Legit.ng