NURTW President MC Oluomo broke his silence following the tragic killing of Lagos union official Toba Ijaya, describing the incident as deeply disturbing

He called for a thorough investigation and urged members to remain calm as security agencies intensify efforts to uncover those behind the attack

Police say the investigation is ongoing, with some suspects already in custody, while authorities have stepped up security across Lagos

The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has condemned the killing of the union’s Lagos State Organising Secretary, Comrade Toba Ajiboye, also called Toba Ijaya.

Akinsanya described the act as “heinous, barbaric and unacceptable,” calling on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation, arrest those responsible, and ensure they face justice without delay, The Nation reports.

NURTW President MC Oluomo responds to controversy surrounding Ijaya's death. Credit: @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Comrade Ajiboye was reportedly shot on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Lagos. He later succumbed to his injuries at St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos Island.

MC Oluomo said Ajiboye’s death was a tragic loss to the union and the wider transport community, noting that the late officer was a dedicated member whose contributions to the growth of the organisation would be sorely missed.

He extended heartfelt condolences to Ajiboye’s family and prayed that Almighty Allah grant them the strength to bear the painful loss.

The NURTW president also sympathised with members of the Lagos State Council, urging them to remain calm, united, and law‑abiding as security agencies intensify efforts to track down the perpetrators.

He assured members that the national leadership of the union would fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities to ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, confirmed that some suspects are already in custody as investigations continue.

He added that security has been beefed up across the state and urged residents to go about their normal activities.

NURTW President MC Oluomo explains his position on Ijaya's tragic death. Credit: @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that MC Oluomo celebrated Nollywood actress Kemi Korede on her birthday, sharing a warm tribute via his social media pages on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, that quickly caught the attention of fans and followers.

In his post, MC Oluomo, whose full name is Musiliu Akinsanya, described Kemi Korede as "a kind, caring, and wonderful person," praying that the new year of her life would bring her greater joy, good health, peace, and bigger wins.

He also acknowledged her professional hustle, specifically recognising her work as an actress, producer and brand influencer.

The birthday post comes in the wake of the death of Toba Ajiboye, leaving netizens to call him out for it,

MC Oluomo speaks about success

Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluomo stirred conversation online after delivering a candid speech about his life story and the academic achievements of his children at a birthday celebration.

He made the remarks at the 80th birthday party of Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule, where he reflected openly on his upbringing, his work ethic, and the pride he takes in his family.

According to Oluomo, he began shouldering financial responsibility for his mother at just 13 years old, a claim that drew both admiration and scepticism from followers online.

Source: Legit.ng