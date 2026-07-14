The United Arab Emirates released a list of 107 countries whose citizens were required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country

The authorities said travellers from the listed countries had to secure the appropriate visa in advance unless they qualified for another entry exemption

The UAE advised visitors to confirm their visa requirements and ensure they met all entry conditions before travelling

The United Arab Emirates has published an updated list of countries whose citizens are required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

According to the UAE's entry requirements, nationals of the countries listed below must secure the appropriate visa before arrival.

The UAE updates its list of countries requiring entry visas.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The requirement applies to travellers who are not eligible for visa-free entry or a visa on arrival.

Which countries require a UAE visa?

The UAE said citizens of the following countries need a visa to enter the country:

Afghanistan Algeria Angola Antigua and Barbuda Bangladesh Belize Benin Bhutan Bolivia Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Cabo Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros Democratic Republic of the Congo Republic of the Congo Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Timor-Leste Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Grenada Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Haiti India Indonesia Iran Iraq Jamaica Jordan Kenya North Korea Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Macao North Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Mali Marshall Islands Mauritania Micronesia Moldova Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nepal Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Pakistan Palau Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Philippines Rwanda Samoa São Tomé and Príncipe Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sri Lanka Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Sudan Suriname Eswatini Syria Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Türkiye Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Visitors are urged to ensure they met all immigration requirements. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What should travellers know?

Travellers from these countries are required to obtain the appropriate UAE visa before travelling, unless they qualify under another immigration arrangement or hold a passport or residency status that provides a visa exemption.

Visitors are advised to confirm the type of visa required for their purpose of travel and ensure they meet all documentation and eligibility requirements before departure.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng