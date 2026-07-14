UAE Releases List of Countries Whose Citizens Need a Visa to Enter Country
- The United Arab Emirates released a list of 107 countries whose citizens were required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country
- The authorities said travellers from the listed countries had to secure the appropriate visa in advance unless they qualified for another entry exemption
- The UAE advised visitors to confirm their visa requirements and ensure they met all entry conditions before travelling
The United Arab Emirates has published an updated list of countries whose citizens are required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country.
According to the UAE's entry requirements, nationals of the countries listed below must secure the appropriate visa before arrival.
The requirement applies to travellers who are not eligible for visa-free entry or a visa on arrival.
Which countries require a UAE visa?
The UAE said citizens of the following countries need a visa to enter the country:
- Afghanistan
- Algeria
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Bangladesh
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Cabo Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Republic of the Congo
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Cuba
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Timor-Leste
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kenya
- North Korea
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Macao
- North Macedonia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Palestine
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Senegal
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sri Lanka
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Eswatini
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Türkiye
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
What should travellers know?
Travellers from these countries are required to obtain the appropriate UAE visa before travelling, unless they qualify under another immigration arrangement or hold a passport or residency status that provides a visa exemption.
Visitors are advised to confirm the type of visa required for their purpose of travel and ensure they meet all documentation and eligibility requirements before departure.
UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026
Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.
The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng