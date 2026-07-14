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UAE Releases List of Countries Whose Citizens Need a Visa to Enter Country
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UAE Releases List of Countries Whose Citizens Need a Visa to Enter Country

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
2 min read
  • The United Arab Emirates released a list of 107 countries whose citizens were required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country
  • The authorities said travellers from the listed countries had to secure the appropriate visa in advance unless they qualified for another entry exemption
  • The UAE advised visitors to confirm their visa requirements and ensure they met all entry conditions before travelling

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The United Arab Emirates has published an updated list of countries whose citizens are required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

According to the UAE's entry requirements, nationals of the countries listed below must secure the appropriate visa before arrival.

Travellers from 107 countries were required to obtain visas before arrival.
The UAE updates its list of countries requiring entry visas.. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The requirement applies to travellers who are not eligible for visa-free entry or a visa on arrival.

Which countries require a UAE visa?

The UAE said citizens of the following countries need a visa to enter the country:

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  1. Afghanistan
  2. Algeria
  3. Angola
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Bangladesh
  6. Belize
  7. Benin
  8. Bhutan
  9. Bolivia
  10. Botswana
  11. Burkina Faso
  12. Burundi
  13. Cambodia
  14. Cameroon
  15. Cabo Verde
  16. Central African Republic
  17. Chad
  18. Comoros
  19. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  20. Republic of the Congo
  21. Côte d'Ivoire
  22. Cuba
  23. Djibouti
  24. Dominica
  25. Dominican Republic
  26. Timor-Leste
  27. Egypt
  28. Equatorial Guinea
  29. Eritrea
  30. Ethiopia
  31. Gabon
  32. Gambia
  33. Ghana
  34. Grenada
  35. Guatemala
  36. Guinea
  37. Guinea-Bissau
  38. Haiti
  39. India
  40. Indonesia
  41. Iran
  42. Iraq
  43. Jamaica
  44. Jordan
  45. Kenya
  46. North Korea
  47. Kyrgyzstan
  48. Laos
  49. Lebanon
  50. Lesotho
  51. Liberia
  52. Libya
  53. Macao
  54. North Macedonia
  55. Madagascar
  56. Malawi
  57. Mali
  58. Marshall Islands
  59. Mauritania
  60. Micronesia
  61. Moldova
  62. Morocco
  63. Mozambique
  64. Myanmar
  65. Namibia
  66. Nepal
  67. Nicaragua
  68. Niger
  69. Nigeria
  70. Pakistan
  71. Palau
  72. Palestine
  73. Panama
  74. Papua New Guinea
  75. Philippines
  76. Rwanda
  77. Samoa
  78. São Tomé and Príncipe
  79. Senegal
  80. Sierra Leone
  81. Somalia
  82. South Africa
  83. South Sudan
  84. Sri Lanka
  85. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  86. Saint Lucia
  87. Sudan
  88. Suriname
  89. Eswatini
  90. Syria
  91. Tajikistan
  92. Tanzania
  93. Thailand
  94. Togo
  95. Tonga
  96. Trinidad and Tobago
  97. Tunisia
  98. Türkiye
  99. Turkmenistan
  100. Tuvalu
  101. Uganda
  102. Vanuatu
  103. Venezuela
  104. Vietnam
  105. Yemen
  106. Zambia
  107. Zimbabwe

Read also

Ethiopia releases list of countries eligible for visa on arrival

The UAE advised visitors to check visa requirements before travelling.
Visitors are urged to ensure they met all immigration requirements. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

What should travellers know?

Travellers from these countries are required to obtain the appropriate UAE visa before travelling, unless they qualify under another immigration arrangement or hold a passport or residency status that provides a visa exemption.

Visitors are advised to confirm the type of visa required for their purpose of travel and ensure they meet all documentation and eligibility requirements before departure.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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