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Police Gives Fresh Update on Those Who Killed NURTW Chieftain Toba Ijaya
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Police Gives Fresh Update on Those Who Killed NURTW Chieftain Toba Ijaya

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • The Lagos State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the gunmen who allegedly ambushed and killed NURTW chieftain Toba Ijaya
  • The union leader reportedly survived the initial attack and was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital, where doctors later confirmed his death
  • As tension rises over the shocking killing, police say security has been reinforced across strategic locations while investigations continue

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The Lagos State Police Command has commenced a full-scale manhunt for the gunmen responsible for the killing of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Organizing Secretary Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya.

The union leader reportedly died after he was attacked by armed men along Ikorodu Road while returning home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi, reports The PUNCH Newspaper.

Toba Ijaya, assassination, Lagos police, assailant
Lagos state police command says it has launched a manhunt for the gunmen who allegedly killed NURTW chieftain Toba Ijaya. Photos: Toba Ijaya/Abimbola Adebisi.
Source: Instagram

How Toba Ijaya died

According to reports, the assailants intercepted Ajiboye's white vehicle and opened fire, leaving the windscreen and other parts riddled with bullet holes.

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Although initial reports suggested that he and other occupants survived the attack despite sustaining gunshot wounds, Ajiboye was later pronounced dead by medical personnel at St. Nicholas Hospital on Lagos Island.

Confirming the development, Lagos Police spokesperson CSP Abimbola Adebisi said security operatives had been deployed to strategic areas across the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order while investigations continue, reports The Vanguard Newspaper.

Meanwhile, Lagos NURTW Chairman Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, paid an emotional tribute to the late union official, describing him as a loyal ally whose dedication to the union would never be forgotten.

Toba Ijaya
Toba Ijaya earlier survived the initial attack and was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital, where doctors later confirmed his death. Photo: Toba Ijaya.
Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

Read also

Tension as gunmen kill youth leader in fresh attack

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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