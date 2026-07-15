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Tinubu's Govt Told to Sack Education Minister Tunji Alausa, Reason Emerges
Education

Tinubu's Govt Told to Sack Education Minister Tunji Alausa, Reason Emerges

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
4 min read
  • Education consultant Peter Piper said Nigeria runs a schooling system, not an education system, and called for urgent reform
  • Piper argued that the current system fails to equip citizens with the skills needed to address Nigeria's national challenges
  • The stakeholder called for the sack of education minister Tunji Alausa and gave his reasons in a video interview

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Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - An education consultant has publicly called for the dismissal of Nigeria's minister of education, Tunji Alausa, saying the country's learning system has failed to move beyond basic schooling and is ill-equipped to address the nation's pressing challenges.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Alausa as the country's minister of education on October 23, 2024. Prior to this role, he served as the minister of state for health and social welfare.

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Education consultant urges President Bola Tinubu to sack Minister Tunji Alausa
Expert calls for Tunji Alausa's removal, cites alleged education system failure in Nigeria. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa
Source: Twitter

Peter Piper made the remarks during an appearance on Breakfast Central, a morning programme on News Central TV, where the conversation centred on the rising cost of education in Nigeria.

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Speaking on July 14, 2026, Piper drew a sharp distinction between what he described as mere schooling and genuine education, arguing that Nigeria currently offers only the former.

He said:

“I boldly told you here without mincing words that we don't have education going on in this country. What we have is schooling. And I'm saying it is time to stop going to school. We need to stop schooling and start educating. Educate people based on the necessity. So if you ask me to make an assessment, I think the minister of education should be sacked because he has not brought in anything revolutionary. He has not shown a deviation from the thought process of the past.”

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He added:

“We need a minister of education that will come out and say, can we sit down and think what are the challenges we have in this country? Based on the challenges, it is the curriculum is something that will be based on the challenges of your country. That's what forms the curriculum. A curriculum is not just something you imagine.
"So if you ask me, in one word, what do I think about education in Nigeria? There is no education. What they are doing is schooling. All the universities, colleges of education, you know, polytechnics, monotechnics, secondary schools, they are all schools, not places of education.”

What is Nigeria's schooling problem?

Legit.ng reports that Piper's position is that the existing system produces graduates who pass through classrooms without developing the critical thinking or problem-solving capacities needed to contribute meaningfully to national development. He argued that a functional education system must go beyond certifications and timetables, enabling citizens to engage with and resolve the real issues facing the country.

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His criticism of Minister Alausa was direct, suggesting that the leadership at the federal level has not driven the kind of structural reform the sector requires.

Why does education reform matter?

Piper's comments reflect a view held by a number of education stakeholders in Nigeria, who argue that the country's learning institutions are structurally misaligned with the demands of a modern economy and the country's development goals. The consultant did not outline a specific alternative model during the interview but indicated that a fundamental rethink of the system's purpose was necessary.

Watch Piper make the case for sacking Nigeria's education minister below on X:

Calls grow for Tunji Alausa's sack over alleged Nigeria's education crisis
Education expert Piper faults Tunji Alausa, demands leadership change. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa
Source: Twitter

Read more education news in Nigeria

FG denies forming BEA scholars committee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal ministry of education dismissed reports alleging that returning scholars under the BEA are being reintegrated into Nigerian universities following the purported termination of the programme.

In a statement, the ministry described the report, which bore the title 'BEA: Education Minister receives committee’s report,' as entirely false and misleading.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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Bola TinubuNigerian UniversitiesAbuja
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