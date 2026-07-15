Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Wife Reportedly Welcome Third Child

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu shared a birthday video on July 14 that appeared to reveal a newborn's leg, hinting at the arrival of their third child

The couple's family gathering showed Ebuka celebrating his birthday at home with wife Cynthia and their two daughters alongside the newest addition

Cynthia had announced her pregnancy just two weeks earlier in a heartfelt Instagram post, describing the baby as completing their 'fab five'

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's birthday celebration has given fans far more to talk about than just cake and well-wishes.

A video posted to his wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu's Instagram stories on July 14 appears to show the couple welcoming their third child, with a newborn's leg briefly visible during the family gathering.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu celebrated his birthday with his family as a video sparked reports that he and his wife have welcomed their third child. Photo

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the Big Brother Naija host is seen relaxing at home as his two young daughters dance and play around him, filling the space with infectious energy.

The moment captured what looked like a complete family unit, with the newest member seemingly present for the occasion.

Watch the birthday celebration video that shows the newborn below:

The development comes just two weeks after Cynthia publicly announced her pregnancy on Instagram in a post that quickly went viral.

Writing with characteristic warmth and humour, she reflected on how every pregnancy brings its own surprises, regardless of experience.

"Yup! 7 years later and we're here again. That's 10 years since my first rodeo... First of all, it's so interesting how you think experience makes things easier or more familiar, but they never lied when they said every pregnancy is different," she wrote.

Cynthia's heartfelt pregnancy announcement

In the same post, Cynthia leaned into the symbolism of the number three, drawing on everything from geometry to scripture to frame the moment.

"I've always heard that the best things come in threes. Life is about 1) the beginning, 2) the journey and 3) the end. With shapes, 1 stands alone, 2 are parallel lines, but 3 points form an actual shape. A triangle. A unit. Even the Bible talks about the Holy Trinity. So I guess third time's truly a charm 😍," she wrote.

She also gave a shout-out to their daughters, Jewel and Rubi, for being enthusiastic about a new sibling, and credited Ebuka for being "a proper solid rock" throughout the pregnancy.

She couldn't resist a playful dig at her husband, joking:

"I know you thought you were done changing diapers sha, (you are old) lol."

Closing out the announcement, she signed off with a line that now reads as a knowing hint:

"Definitely looking forward to this new DAWN and the blessings that will follow."

Check out Cynthia Obi-Uchendu's pregnancy announcement post below:

The Obi-Uchendu family grows

Ebuka and Cynthia got married in 2016, and the couple have long been regarded as one of Nigeria's most admired celebrity families, known for keeping their personal lives relatively grounded despite Ebuka's high-profile career in media and entertainment.

Their two daughters arrived years apart, and this third child marks a new chapter in their journey together.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia, have reportedly expanded their family after a recent birthday celebration video drew attention online. Photo: ebuka

Source: Instagram

Blossom Chukwujekwu welcomes first child with wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Pastor Ehinome, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The announcement was made by CELVZ Phenom Church, which revealed the newborn’s name as Angela Ritsa Evanna Chukwujekwu.

The church celebrated the couple with a heartfelt message, rejoicing with them over the blessing and praying for love, joy, and grace in their home.

Source: Legit.ng