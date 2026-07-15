The Zambia Department of Immigration has published the full list of countries whose nationals do not need a visa to enter Zambia in 2026

Twenty African countries made the list, alongside nations from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Pacific, while others were excluded

Visa-free travellers arriving by air must carry valid return tickets, while those entering by land or water must show proof of sufficient funds

The Zambia Department of Immigration has confirmed that nationals from over 160 countries, including 20 African nations, are exempt from obtaining a visa before entering Zambia in 2026.

The exemption, published on the department's official website, applies to travellers arriving by air, land, and water.

Zambia has made public the names of the African countries eligible for its visa-free entry scheme. Photo Credit: Jekesai Njikizana

Source: Getty Images

Those flying into Zambia must carry a valid return air ticket, while travellers crossing by road or water are required to demonstrate that they hold sufficient funds to cover their stay and departure from the country.

African countries on Zambia's visa-free list

Twenty countries from across the African continent appear on Zambia's visa-free list for 2026. They are:

1. Angola.

2. Botswana.

3. Comoros.

4. Kenya.

5. Lesotho.

6. Liberia.

7. Madagascar.

8. Malawi.

9. Mauritius.

10. Morocco.

11. Mozambique.

12. Namibia.

13. São Tomé and Príncipe.

14. Seychelles.

15. South Africa.

16. Swaziland.

17. Tanzania.

18. Uganda.

19. Zimbabwe.

20. Cape Verde.

The Zambia Department of Immigration noted that the visa exemption does not waive other entry requirements.

All travellers, regardless of nationality, remain subject to standard immigration checks upon arrival, and the possession of a valid passport or recognised travel document is a baseline requirement for entry.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on five things to know about Zambia.

Zambia president speaks on debt deal delay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the president of Zambia had blamed private creditors for the delay in the debt deal.

The president said about 98 per cent of official creditors have now signed a memorandum of understanding to restructure Zambia's debt, which was estimated at $32.8 billion at the end of 2022.

He urged official and private creditors to meet to "work out the numbers" and resolve the impasse.

Source: Legit.ng