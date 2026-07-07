Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele predicted a 2027 election battle between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar

Primate Ayodele explained that NDC's Peter Gregory Obi will face challenges and possible robbery in key regions

Political dynamics in the North are crucial for determining Nigeria's next president, according to Primate Ayodele

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has claimed that the 2027 presidential election will be a contest between President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng reports that the revelation is contained in his newly released prophecy book, Warnings To The Nations 2026/2027 Edition, which was launched on Saturday, July 4, 2026, which Legit.ng attended.

Primate Ayodele predicts the 2027 presidential race will be between Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, while claiming that Obi will be robbed in some areas. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @aonanuga1956, @atiku

Source: Twitter

'Victory between Tinubu, Atiku' - Ayodele

In the 405-page compendium, which highlights issues and events around the world, Primate Ayodele said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), would be robbed in some parts of the country. He added that the 2027 presidential election's main contest would be between President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

On page 16 of the prophecy book, he outlined the prospects of the three leading candidates and how they would perform across different regions of the country.

Primate Ayodele said:

“I foresee Peter Obi will be struggling in the North, but it is doubtful if he can make it there. Tinubu will be struggling seriously in the North. Atiku Abubakar will not struggle in the North,h but he will use influence and the emirs and the International Community and some old politicians.

“The Arewa Forum will be divided because of Tinubu. Atiku will get 25% in the southwest and the southeast. Tinubu will get 25% in the southwest and the southeast. Tinubu will engage in extensive political propaganda to remain stable and balanced in the North.

“Tinubu needs the attention of the northern states. Atiku needs the attention of the North. Obi needs the North's attention to make headway. The northerners will determine who wins this election.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele claims NDC's Peter Obi will be robbed in parts of Nigeria during the 2027 presidential election, according to his latest prophecy. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi 'will be robbed' - Ayodele

Speaking specifically about Kano state, the cleric said none of the candidates would secure an outright victory there. He added that despite Obi having a running mate with a strong political base in Kano (Rabiu Kwankwaso), he 'would still be robbed'.

He said:

“Nobody will get 100% in Kano. Anybody who wins Kano will have a slim victory, but Obi will be robbed in Kano. Tinubu and Atiku will be fighting; it will be a battleground for them. Abuja will be a battleground for the three Presidential candidates.”

Legit.ng reports that beyond these predictions, the newly released prophecy book contains several other warnings and forecasts on national and global issues. It is available for free download here.

Read more on the 2027 election

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng