2027 Election: Oba Akiolu Predicts Winner as Tinubu Faces Challenge from Peter Obi, Atiku, Others
- Oba Rilwan Akiolu expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the 2027 presidential election
- Akiolu called for an election free from violence and bitterness among citizens of Africa's most populous nation
- Prominent presidential candidates include Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Gregory Obi, Adewole Adebayo, and Omoyele Sowore
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Rilwan Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.
The traditional ruler and a former police officer, however, stressed that his greatest desire was a 2027 election devoid of violence, hatred, and bitterness across the country.
Akiolu: Tinubu to win 2027 election
As reported by Vanguard, Akiolu spoke on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at his palace in Lagos while receiving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairmen Forum during a courtesy visit.
Guardian quoted Akiolu as saying:
“No matter the manoeuvres or political calculations, I remain confident that, by the grace of God, this election will end in victory for President Bola Tinubu.
“More importantly, I pray that it will be peaceful. What we should all pray for is good health, long life, and a peaceful nation where every Nigerian can live in harmony."
Legit.ng reports that Oba Akiolu of Lagos is one of President Tinubu's closest and most steadfast allies. They have maintained a strong political and personal relationship for decades, with the monarch consistently advocating for Tinubu and his political party, the APC.
Tinubu, Atiku, Obi set to clash
Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, an APC chieftain, has declared his intention to seek a second term.
Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
Read more on the 2027 election
- 2027: APC rubbishes El-Rufai's move to SDP as presidency dismisses threat to unseat Tinubu
- 2027: Northern leaders make early moves against Tinubu, woo ex-president to run
- Dele Momodu predicts 2027 presidential election showdown between Tinubu, Atiku
- Essien predicts winner of 2027 election
- APC conducts poll over 2027 election, details emerge
2027 election: Political stakeholder makes prediction
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okezie James Atani, a prominent member of the ruling APC, asserted that “President Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.”
Atani made the bold claim recently via his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
Sharing a 49-second throwback video of Tinubu making campaign promises, the self-styled pastor claimed the Nigerian leader "has kept that promise."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.