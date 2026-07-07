Oba Rilwan Akiolu expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the 2027 presidential election

Akiolu called for an election free from violence and bitterness among citizens of Africa's most populous nation

Prominent presidential candidates include Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Gregory Obi, Adewole Adebayo, and Omoyele Sowore

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Rilwan Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election.

The traditional ruler and a former police officer, however, stressed that his greatest desire was a 2027 election devoid of violence, hatred, and bitterness across the country.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu says President Bola Tinubu will defeat former Governor Peter Obi and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to win the 2027 election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Akiolu: Tinubu to win 2027 election

As reported by Vanguard, Akiolu spoke on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at his palace in Lagos while receiving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairmen Forum during a courtesy visit.

Guardian quoted Akiolu as saying:

“No matter the manoeuvres or political calculations, I remain confident that, by the grace of God, this election will end in victory for President Bola Tinubu.

“More importantly, I pray that it will be peaceful. What we should all pray for is good health, long life, and a peaceful nation where every Nigerian can live in harmony."

Legit.ng reports that Oba Akiolu of Lagos is one of President Tinubu's closest and most steadfast allies. They have maintained a strong political and personal relationship for decades, with the monarch consistently advocating for Tinubu and his political party, the APC.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi set to clash

Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027. Incumbent President Tinubu, an APC chieftain, has declared his intention to seek a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

APC stalwarts and some monarchs believe President Bola Tinubu remains the party's frontrunner and favourite to win the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

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2027 election: Political stakeholder makes prediction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okezie James Atani, a prominent member of the ruling APC, asserted that “President Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.”

Atani made the bold claim recently via his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Sharing a 49-second throwback video of Tinubu making campaign promises, the self-styled pastor claimed the Nigerian leader "has kept that promise."

Source: Legit.ng