Ireland's Minister of State for Migration announced a temporary measure permitting eligible non-EEA nationals to travel on recently expired Irish Residence Permit cards

The move follows severe processing delays at the Burgh Quay registration office in Dublin, where some renewal categories now exceed 17 weeks

Travellers must carry a printed Travel Confirmation Notice, their expired IRP card, and proof of renewal application submission before the card's expiry date

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Dublin, Ireland - Ireland has introduced a temporary travel arrangement allowing non-European Economic Area nationals legally residing in the country to use recently expired Irish Residence Permit cards for international travel, as the authorities work through a significant backlog in renewal processing.

The Minister of State for Migration, Colm Brophy, said the arrangement runs from Monday, July 13, to August 31, 2026.

Ireland allows foreigners to travel on an expired residence Card until August 31. Photo credit: @MichealMartinTD

Source: Twitter

Brophy said it is designed to prevent eligible residents from being grounded during the summer period while their renewal applications remain pending.

Ireland allows foreigners travel with expired residence cards

As reported by The Punch, Brophy announced the measure on July 13, 2026, in a statement published on the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Immigration website.

The Immigration Services Registration Office at Burgh Quay in Dublin is at the centre of the problem.

The department confirmed the office is handling an exceptionally high volume of renewal applications, with processing times stretching beyond 17 weeks for certain categories.

Once a renewal is completed, cardholders may then wait an additional two weeks before the physical IRP card arrives.

"The Immigration Services Registration Office, Burgh Quay, Dublin, is currently experiencing a very large volume of applications with a current processing time to renew an Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card in excess of 17 weeks for some categories."

Who qualifies for Ireland travel arrangement

The temporary measure applies strictly to non-EEA nationals who submitted their renewal applications before their existing IRP cards expired. Those who meet this condition may travel internationally using the expired card during the covered period.

To benefit from the arrangement, travellers must print and carry three documents: the Travel Confirmation Notice issued by the department, their expired IRP card, and documentary evidence showing the renewal application was lodged before the card's expiry date.

The department said it would notify all airlines and foreign missions of the initiative. However, it urged travellers to contact their carriers directly before departure to confirm that the arrangement will be accepted.

Those whose journeys involve transiting through third countries were specifically advised to verify whether those countries will honour the travel notice before making any bookings.

"Non-EEA Nationals in the State who are required to apply for a renewal of their IRP card may use their current recently expired IRP card to enable them to travel in confidence from 13 July 2026 to 31 August 2026, provided an application to renew their registration permission was submitted in advance of the expiry date of their IRP Card."

Ireland permits travel with expired Residence Permit cards. Photo credit: @MichealMartinTD

Source: Twitter

Countries can visit UK without visa

Recall that the UK government maintains a list of visa nationals, and citizens from countries not on that list can visit for up to six months without a traditional visitor visa.

Americans, Canadians, Australians, Japanese, and most Gulf and European nationals are among those eligible for visa-free short stays in the UK.

Irish citizens hold a unique exemption under the Common Travel Area arrangement, requiring neither a visa nor an Electronic Travel Authorisation to enter the UK.

UK: 85 countries added to mandatory digital travel system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UK Home Office made Electronic Travel Authorisation mandatory for visa-free visitors from 85 nations.

The digital permit costs £16, lasts for up to two years, and allows multiple-entry stays of up to six months each.

British dual nationals face boarding denials unless they produce a UK passport or a costly 'entitlement certificate'.

Source: Legit.ng