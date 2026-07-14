The Nigerian Women International Alliance wrote an open letter to President Tinubu on July 13, 2026, demanding a transparent probe into physiotherapist Mary Habila's death

The group stopped short of accusing anyone of wrongdoing but said the minister's public office created a greater obligation for transparent scrutiny

NWIA warned that failing to conduct a credible investigation could damage Nigeria's reputation for the rule of law and erode investor confidence

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Women International Alliance (NWIA) has formally written to President Bola Tinubu, calling for an independent and transparent investigation into the death of physiotherapist Mary Habila, who reportedly died at the official residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

The group said the circumstances of the incident had generated widespread public concern and warranted a thorough, professional and impartial inquiry.

Nigerian Women Alliance demands a transparent probe into Mary Habila's death. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/David Umahi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the open letter, dated July 13, 2026, was jointly signed by the organisation's President, Mrs Omolara Abike; Vice President, Mrs Ogonna Chiedum; and Secretary, Dr. Mariam Adeosun.

"The reported death of Mary Habila, a physiotherapist, at the residence of the Honourable Minister of Works has generated significant public concern and deserves a thorough, independent, professional and transparent investigation."

NWIA stance on presumption of innocence

According to Leadership, the alliance was careful to distance itself from any presumption of guilt, stressing that the letter was not an indictment of any individual.

"This letter is not an attempt to pronounce anyone guilty. Every Nigerian is entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence and the protection of due process.

"However, the higher the public office, the greater the obligation to submit to transparent scrutiny."

The NWIA also noted that other complaints and public allegations had previously been associated with the minister, though it acknowledged these had not been established as facts.

It argued that where multiple concerns surround a public official, competent authorities have a responsibility to examine credible complaints fairly.

What NWIA is asking of Tinubu

The group also outlined specific demands: the preservation and forensic examination of evidence, including the autopsy report; protection for witnesses and complainants against intimidation; and full transparency in the handling and communication of investigation findings.

The NWIA warned that an inadequate response could have far-reaching consequences, including reduced public confidence in government institutions, a chilling effect on victims and witnesses coming forward, damage to Nigeria's governance reputation, weakened investor confidence, and deeper political divisions.

"Your legacy will not be measured by whether allegations arise during your administration.

It will be measured by whether your administration ensures that the law applies equally to everyone, regardless of office or influence."

NWIA seeks an independent probe into the death of Umahi’s physiotherapist. Photo credit: David Umahi

Source: Twitter

Umahi speaks on nurse's death at his residence

Recall that Umahi finally addressed reports surrounding the death of a young nurse at his Ebonyi State residence.

The medical practitioner, Mary Habila, was found dead on Saturday, June 27, 2026, after relatives forced open her room. Medical personnel were unable to revive her.

Umahi is widely recognised as one of President Tinubu’s trusted and prominent cabinet members.

Umahi: "Why Peter Obi avoided debate with me"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Umahi said Peter Obi refused his debate invitation because Obi could not withstand a public comparison of their governance records.

Obi had dismissed the challenge during a media interview, arguing that Umahi must first become a presidential candidate before such a debate could be relevant.

Umahi fired back, saying the debate was about accountability and not electoral ambition, and listed his wider public service history against Obi's single governorship tenure.

Source: Legit.ng