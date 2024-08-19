Northern political leaders, dissatisfied with President Bola Tinubu's administration, are discreetly working to announce their candidate for 2027

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed indicated that he would not seek the People's Democratic Party (PDP) nomination if Jonathan decides to run

However, one of the insiders close to Jonathan believes that discussions regarding the 2027 election are still premature

Northern political leaders, representing a significant portion of Nigeria's voting population, have rejected the current President, Bola Tinubu.

This, they are reportedly working discreetly to convince former President Goodluck Jonathan to enter the 2027 presidential race.

Northern leaders, Bauchi state governor, Bla Mohammed, move to support Goodluck Jonathan over Tinubu in 2027 election Photo credit: @Munnirsanda/Sean Gallup/Spencer Platt

Source: UGC

As reported by ThisDay, insiders familiar with the strategy pointed to recent comments by Governor Bala Mohammed, who hinted that he would refrain from contesting if Jonathan decides to run.

The governor's statement was described as more than just speculation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Protests indication of northern rejection for Tinubu

The push for Jonathan’s candidacy gained momentum following the recent #EndBadGovernance protests across the country, which underscored widespread dissatisfaction in the North with the Bola Tinubu administration.

Furthermore, efforts are reportedly underway to persuade Jonathan, though the former president has remained non-committal.

Jonathan’s close associates who were contacted pointed out that discussions about the 2027 election were premature.

They noted that is currently focused on his international engagements and humanitarian efforts, rather than a potential presidential run.

Bauchi gov, Bala speaks on 2027 presidential ambition

Over the weekend, Governor Mohammed stated that he would not seek the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) nomination if Jonathan chose to run again.

However, the source explained that efforts to persuade Jonathan transcend party loyalties, suggesting that if he enters the race, party affiliation will become irrelevant, Arise Television reported.

Mohammed, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under President Jonathan, urged Jonathan to consider running for office again during an event organized by the NGO Save Africa Initiative (SAI).

Mohammed expressed his belief that the former president's experience would make him well-suited for another term in leading the country.

He said:

"I have always maintained that as long as Jonathan is in the picture, I will not seek leadership of this nation unless he chooses not to run.

"If we can convince him to re-enter the race, I will support him wholeheartedly. Despite his modesty, he remains hesitant, but I hope you will encourage him to step forward."

Borno elders forum express discontent against Tinubu

Recently, Prof. Khalifa Dikwa, Dean of the Borno Elders Forum, highlighted the discontent among northern elites regarding President Tinubu.

He criticized Tinubu for appointing individuals he deemed unsuitable or ineffective and for implementing policies that negatively impact the region.

Dikwa explained that the northern elite's dissatisfaction stems from the fact that these policies have adverse effects on the entire north.

He said:

“Most of the appointees are either misfits or weak or to the wrong places,” adding that the appointments by the Tinubu administration were “lopsided”.

Dikwa further noted that even the southern elites might be irritated, suggesting that the focus on Lagos alone is “provocative” and overlooks the broader scope of Nigeria.

2027 election: Primate Ayodele warns PDP against fielding Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has prophesied that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 'will die' if it decides to 'hand' Atiku Abubakar the presidential ticket for the 2027 election.

In a video shared on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, August 15, Ayodele said in the event Atiku emerges as the PDP’s presidential flag-bearer again in 2027, the party "is dead”.

Source: Legit.ng