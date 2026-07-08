Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife responded to online rumours surrounding her marriage to the Nollywood actor

In a viral video, she used humour to address persistent questions about her husband's whereabouts

Her lighthearted response has sparked fresh reactions online, with fans weighing in on the couple's relationship

Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, and his wife Stephanie have recently been the subject of online speculation, with fans noticing changes in their social media activity.

A blogger, Truestoriesd with Ifeomafans, had earlier pointed out Stephanie’s significant weight loss, sparking questions about whether she was on a weight-loss journey and fueling rumours about the couple’s marriage.

Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife addresses viral claims about their relationship. Credit: @chineduikediieze

Source: Instagram

In the post, it was also claimed that she changed her profile name to her husband’s name and that the two had not been making skits together for some time.

The blogger also questioned whether all was well with the movie star, while warning that it is his second marriage and advising him to keep things more private.

However, in a recent viral video, Stephanie directly addressed the chatter, playfully taunting critics who kept asking about her husband’s whereabouts.

She said:

“So guys, I want to reply to this comment, some of you have been asking me where Mr Legend is. The thing is that I actually sold him. I sold him off to an Iranian… but after two or three days, they returned him and said he’s too dark. They asked if I could bleach him, but it didn’t work. So I refunded them.”

Continuing her humorous response, she added:

“Afghanistan later called and said I should deliver him to them. I did, and I just pray they are okay with his complexion. The money is still here with me. So that is it. Yes, I came back and made vegetable soup freshly.”

Watch Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife's video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aki and his wife, Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, ignited reactions after releasing a comedy skit that mimicked online appeals for medical donations.

The video came just days after controversial influencer Blessing CEO revealed that she was battling stage 4 cancer and asked the public for financial support.

On Wednesday, March 25, Blessing CEO shared an emotional clip where she spoke about her diagnosis and showed her hair loss.

She explained that the illness had reached stage 4 and pleaded for contributions to help cover treatment expenses, displaying her account details for donations.

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing sympathy and concern from her followers.

Two days later, comic actor Aki and his wife posted their video. In the skit, Stephanie pretended to be deaf, dumb and blind while her husband urged viewers to send money to their account.

At one point, she suddenly spoke, and Aki declared it a miracle, making the scene humorous.

The clip reflected the format of recent online fundraising appeals, and the timing of the skit has drawn attention online, with many Nigerians pointing out how quickly personal crises involving public figures are turned into comedy.

Social media users noted that such skits could make people confuse genuine medical appeals for content creation.

Unusual post from Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife raises eyebrows. Credit: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

blessed_phili said:

"Sis we hope your marriage is ok that’s all. You and your husband were making comedy videos and seemed happy, it’s not hard to see the distance. you are in your marriage not the world. So if you take it as a joke and be sarcastic that’s fine but we wish you happiness and peace in your marriage."

dovehomes247 said:

"Una dey see person dey her husband house una still dey ask jamb questions... Nigerians too like bad new especially divorce news."

info.leadcatering said:

"Msp Msp how many times did I call you? Eat you food in peace. So you will tell us the ingredients you used in bleaching our legend ooo @iammsp1."

_dee__deee said:

"They returned him 2days ago and you have been bleaching him over 1week wonderful story line 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Aki celebrated on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Aki had received a pleasant surprise while in bed on his birthday.

The actor was woken up by the noise of people and a saxophonist in his hotel room as they wonderfully marked his birthday.

He thanked the producer of the movie and the hotel he was staying at for specially honouring him.

Source: Legit.ng