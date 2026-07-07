Ali Modu Sheriff urged Atiku Abubakar to wait until 2031 for a presidential bid

Sheriff insisted that power-sharing arrangements dictate that it’s the South’s turn for leadership

He predicted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's success in securing a second term and warned the APC against complacency

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Borno State Governor Ali Modu Sheriff said the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, should not contest the 2027 election.

Sheriff said it is still the South’s turn to produce Nigeria’s president in 2027 and Atiku should wait till 2031.

Sheriff dismisses Obi's chances, says Northern won't support him. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Facebook

He said the North would not support Atiku’s bid because of an unwritten power-sharing arrangement among Nigeria’s political leaders.

“If Atiku wants to be president, he can wait; he is a leader in Northern Nigeria, he is eminently qualified, but it is not our time now; he has to wait till 2031. That is the time for the North; for now, it is time for the South.”

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this on Monday, July 6, 2026, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said the arrangement was aimed at ensuring regional balance in the country’s leadership.

“After the civil war, our leaders said that there would no longer be this situation in Nigeria; there is a regional agreement. For Atiku, it’s not our time now. He is on his own because it is the turn for the South. Buhari just finished 8 years.”

Sheriff expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure a second term in office in 2027.

The former governor, however, stressed that the APC would not be complacent ahead of the election.

Sheriff said the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would not enjoy support from Northern voters.

He also dismissed Obi’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 election.

The former governor claimed that some Northern political figures, including Rabiu Kwankwaso's supporters, were unwilling to back any alliance involving Obi.

Sheriff declares Northern leaders' support for the 2027 Presidency, only for the South. Photo credit: Ali Modu Sheriff

Source: UGC

2027: 'Why northerners will never vote for Peter Obi'

Recall that Sheriff argued that Peter Obi would struggle to win Northern votes if he contests the 2027 presidency.

The former Borno governor has shared his views on Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar, and Nigeria's power rotation.

Sheriff also defended President Tinubu's handling of insecurity while expressing confidence about the APC's 2027 electoral prospects.

He argued that the political landscape had changed from what happened in 2023.

“The situation is different now, you know why? Peter Obi, when he was a governor, chased all the Northerners out of Anambra State.”

European Ambassador visits Atiku's residence.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku hosted the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, at his Abuja residence.

The ADC presidential flagbearer disclosed the visit of the EU leader in a statement, adding that they had a lengthy discussion.

According to the former vice president, there was emphasis on the 2027 general election during the visit of the EU delegates to his residence.

Source: Legit.ng