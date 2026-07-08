President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated a committee for implementing state police across Nigeria

Femi Gbajabiamila named chairman of the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill

Governor Dapo Abiodun supported the community-based policing reforms amid public demand

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and others in the state police implementation committee.

President Tinubu inaugurated the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill.

Tinubu names Gbajabiamila, AGF, others in state police implementation committee. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The committee is to prepare the legal framework for implementing state police across the country.

Tinubu, who was Gbajabiamila, inaugurated the panel at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

The President said:

“The Working Group has been constituted to produce a technically robust, implementation-ready draft National Policing Bill for transmission to the National Assembly.”

This was contained in a statement issued by the presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, via his X handle @aonanuga1956

Gbajabiamila will serve as the committee's chairman. Members of the committee include the Attorney-General of the Federation, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Others include the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Chairman of the NGF Committee on State Police. A Secretariat will offer some administrative assistance to the committee.

Speaking on behalf of the NGF, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State pledged governors’ support for the speedy implementation of the reform.

Abiodun described the proposed state police as a response to Nigerians’ long-standing demand for community-based policing.

“This bill has answered the cries of Nigerians about cascading policing and removing it from the Exclusive Legislative List.”

Nigerians react as Tinubu gives Gbajabiamila key assignment

@MrWaleIbrahim

This demonstrates that the President has so much confidence in his CoS and knows his value in the administration. In the middle of the controversy of the Adeyemi saga, the CoS was made the chairman of this important National Assignment.

@Yaxxolalah

The mere mention of Femi Gbajabiamila as the chairman of this police committee has made every action a nullity, null & void.

@Demchille

By all standards, Femi Gbajabiamila should not be moving freely; the man should have stepped aside for investigations. But this Government is very corrupt, so what can we say?

@StephenE62968

The debate has moved beyond whether state police should exist. The focus is now on the legal safeguards that will determine how they operate.

Femi Gbajabiamila leads new committee for State Police implementation in Nigeria. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

Why National Assembly appropriate ₦1.3bn for a fake agency

Recall that the Nigerian Senate distanced itself from the ₦1.3 billion budget controversy over a non-existent council.

Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu clarifies legislators' non-responsibility for government appointee checks.

National Assembly will not intervene in the agency director-general dispute currently before the courts.

Ex-minister blasts Presidency over defence of Gbajabiamila

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Minister Solomon Dalung criticised the Presidency's response defending Gbajabiamila over the alleged fake presidential agency scandal.

Dalung questioned how a fictitious agency allegedly entered the national budget, operated from the Federal Secretariat and obtained a CBN account undetected.

He called on the Presidency to release documentary evidence, timelines and official records explaining institutional failures in the matter.

Source: Legit.ng