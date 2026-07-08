Full List of Coaches Who Lost Their Jobs During the 2026 World Cup
- Six coaches managing European teams, one African, one South American and one Asian coach, have lost their jobs during the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- While some failed to guide their countries beyond the group stage, others were shown the exit after suffering defeats in the Round of 32 and 16.
- Legit.ng highlights the performances of the affected teams at the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has not only produced memorable moments on the pitch but has also cost several high-profile managers their jobs.
From shocking group-stage exits to painful knockout defeats, some national team coaches have either resigned or been shown the exit door after falling short of expectations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Legit.ng looks at the coaches who have lost their jobs and how their teams performed during the tournament.
1) Carlos Queiroz (Ghana)
Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz resigned after Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.
The Black Stars impressed during the group stage, finishing second in Group L with five points. Ghana drew with Croatia in their opening match before beating Panama and holding England to secure a place in the knockout stage.
However, their World Cup journey ended against Colombia, with Queiroz accepting full responsibility for the defeat.
2) Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann stepped down after the four-time world champions suffered a shock Round of 32 exit to Paraguay via a penalty shootout, per BBC.
Before the defeat, Germany had topped Group E with seven points after beating Curacao and Ivory Coast while drawing with Ecuador.
Their elimination marked Germany's first-ever World Cup knockout defeat on penalties.
3) Sebastian Beccacece (Ecuador)
Ecuador's campaign ended in disappointment as Sebastian Beccacece left his role following the team's group-stage exit, per ESPN.
The South Americans finished third in Group E with two points after drawing against Germany and Curacao before losing to Ivory Coast.
4) Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)
Ronald Koeman resigned after the Netherlands were eliminated by Morocco on penalties in the Round of 32.
The Oranje had enjoyed an impressive group campaign, finishing top of Group F with seven points after victories over Japan and Sweden and a draw against Tunisia.
5) Miroslav Koubek (Czechia)
Veteran coach Miroslav Koubek also left his position after Czechia failed to qualify from Group A, per France 24.
The Czechs lost to South Korea and Mexico before ending the tournament with a win over South Africa, finishing bottom of the group with three points.
6) Steve Clarke (Scotland)
Steve Clarke stepped down after Scotland narrowly missed out on a place in the knockout rounds.
The Scots finished third in Group C with four points after drawing with Haiti, losing to Morocco and beating Brazil.
Despite the victory over the South Americans, Scotland failed to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.
7) Hong Myung-bo (South Korea)
Former defender Hong Myung-bo resigned after South Korea's disappointing campaign, per FIFA.
The Asian side beat Czechia in their opening game before suffering defeats to Mexico (1-0) and South Africa (1-0) to finish third in Group A.
Despite their unbeaten qualification campaign, South Korea failed to reach the Round of 32.
8) Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic ended his successful spell in charge after the 2018 finalists failed to make another deep run at the World Cup.
The Croatians advanced from Group L with five points after draws against England and Panama and a win over Ghana.
However, their hopes of another memorable campaign ended in the Round of 16.
9) Roberto Martinez (Portugal)
Portugal coach Roberto Martínez completed the list after resigning following his side's Round of 16 defeat to Spain.
The Portuguese qualified as runners-up in Group K after victories over DR Congo and Uzbekistan before losing to Colombia in their final group-stage match.
Their knockout exit brought Martinez's tenure to an end.
Ghana's prize money after World Cup exit
Legit.ng previously reported how much Ghana will earn after their elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Colombia in the Round of 32.
The GFA pocketed $13.5 million in participation and preparation funding, and will receive a further $11 million for reaching the Round of 32.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.