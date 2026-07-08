Six coaches managing European teams, one African, one South American and one Asian coach, have lost their jobs during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

While some failed to guide their countries beyond the group stage, others were shown the exit after suffering defeats in the Round of 32 and 16.

Legit.ng highlights the performances of the affected teams at the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has not only produced memorable moments on the pitch but has also cost several high-profile managers their jobs.

From shocking group-stage exits to painful knockout defeats, some national team coaches have either resigned or been shown the exit door after falling short of expectations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Legit.ng looks at the coaches who have lost their jobs and how their teams performed during the tournament.

Carlos Queiroz quits after Ghana lost to Colombia in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

1) Carlos Queiroz (Ghana)

Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz resigned after Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.

The Black Stars impressed during the group stage, finishing second in Group L with five points. Ghana drew with Croatia in their opening match before beating Panama and holding England to secure a place in the knockout stage.

However, their World Cup journey ended against Colombia, with Queiroz accepting full responsibility for the defeat.

2) Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann stepped down after the four-time world champions suffered a shock Round of 32 exit to Paraguay via a penalty shootout, per BBC.

Before the defeat, Germany had topped Group E with seven points after beating Curacao and Ivory Coast while drawing with Ecuador.

Their elimination marked Germany's first-ever World Cup knockout defeat on penalties.

3) Sebastian Beccacece (Ecuador)

Sebastian Beccacece stepped down as manager of Ecuador after the South American side failed to reach the knockout stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Hector Vivas-FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ecuador's campaign ended in disappointment as Sebastian Beccacece left his role following the team's group-stage exit, per ESPN.

The South Americans finished third in Group E with two points after drawing against Germany and Curacao before losing to Ivory Coast.

4) Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)

Ronald Koeman resigned after the Netherlands were eliminated by Morocco on penalties in the Round of 32.

The Oranje had enjoyed an impressive group campaign, finishing top of Group F with seven points after victories over Japan and Sweden and a draw against Tunisia.

5) Miroslav Koubek (Czechia)

Veteran coach Miroslav Koubek also left his position after Czechia failed to qualify from Group A, per France 24.

Miroslav Koubek watches his players during the 2026 World Cup match between Czechia and Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium. Photo by: Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Czechs lost to South Korea and Mexico before ending the tournament with a win over South Africa, finishing bottom of the group with three points.

6) Steve Clarke (Scotland)

Steve Clarke stepped down after Scotland narrowly missed out on a place in the knockout rounds.

The Scots finished third in Group C with four points after drawing with Haiti, losing to Morocco and beating Brazil.

Despite the victory over the South Americans, Scotland failed to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

7) Hong Myung-bo (South Korea)

Myung-Bo Hong during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Former defender Hong Myung-bo resigned after South Korea's disappointing campaign, per FIFA.

The Asian side beat Czechia in their opening game before suffering defeats to Mexico (1-0) and South Africa (1-0) to finish third in Group A.

Despite their unbeaten qualification campaign, South Korea failed to reach the Round of 32.

8) Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic ended his successful spell in charge after the 2018 finalists failed to make another deep run at the World Cup.

The Croatians advanced from Group L with five points after draws against England and Panama and a win over Ghana.

However, their hopes of another memorable campaign ended in the Round of 16.

9) Roberto Martinez (Portugal)

Roberto Martinez reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez completed the list after resigning following his side's Round of 16 defeat to Spain.

The Portuguese qualified as runners-up in Group K after victories over DR Congo and Uzbekistan before losing to Colombia in their final group-stage match.

Their knockout exit brought Martinez's tenure to an end.

Ghana's prize money after World Cup exit

Legit.ng previously reported how much Ghana will earn after their elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Colombia in the Round of 32.

The GFA pocketed $13.5 million in participation and preparation funding, and will receive a further $11 million for reaching the Round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng