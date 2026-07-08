Actor Tom Holland has named the England player he has been "fangirling" over at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Spider-Man star also backed England's chances of lifting the trophy after their dramatic win over Mexico

Jude Bellingham continues to earn praise on and off the pitch following another match-winning performance

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has thrown his support behind England's quest for World Cup glory after revealing the player who has impressed him the most during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Spider-Man star made the comments during an interview with The Fan Girl Nation shortly after England secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the Round of 16 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Tom Holland at Universal Pictures' "The Odyssey" World Premiere on July 06, 2026 in London. Photo by Zak Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Holland, a long-time England supporter, also expressed confidence that the Three Lions have what it takes to end their decades-long wait for another World Cup title.

Tom Holland names his favourite England star

During the interview, Holland was asked which player had caught his attention the most throughout the tournament.

Without hesitation, the actor singled out Jude Bellingham, whose outstanding performances have made him one of the biggest stars of the competition.

Asked who he was "fangirling" over, Holland replied:

"Probably Jude Bellingham."

The interviewer then referred to Bellingham's remarkable display against Mexico, where the midfielder scored twice in the space of two minutes to help inspire England's victory.

Reacting to the performance, Holland said:

"What a guy."

The actor also praised the overall spirit shown by Thomas Tuchel's side during the dramatic contest.

"I think our team last night really showed themselves as a unit."

Holland backs England to win the World Cup

Holland reserved special praise for England captain Harry Kane, describing the striker as one of the team's most important figures.

"I think Harry Kane is an absolute legend and I've got a lot of faith."

The interviewer admitted England's latest display had changed her outlook on the tournament.

"I agree. I wasn't so sure we could bring it home before, but now I am after the game."

Holland, however, insisted he had never doubted England's chances.

"I have always been confident."

Watch the full video here:

Bellingham continues to shine for England

Bellingham has enjoyed another outstanding tournament and remains one of England's most influential players.

According to the BBC, the Real Madrid midfielder delivered one of his finest performances of the competition by scoring twice during England's thrilling round of 16 victory over Mexico.

Jude Bellingham poses with the Player of the Match Trophy after the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Mexico. Photo by Joosep Martinson

Source: Getty Images

His goals proved decisive as the Three Lions progressed despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

At just 23 years old, Bellingham has developed into one of the leaders of England's new generation, combining technical quality with maturity and composure under pressure.

His performances have not only strengthened England's hopes of winning the World Cup but have also expanded his popularity beyond football, attracting admiration from celebrities such as Holland.

With a quarter-final clash against Norway approaching, Bellingham will have another opportunity to reinforce his growing reputation as one of the world's best midfielders.

England dream of ending long wait

England's impressive performances have reignited belief among supporters that the team can finally lift the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

The Three Lions have shown resilience throughout the tournament, overcoming difficult moments while continuing to rely on experienced leaders like Kane and emerging stars such as Bellingham.

As the knockout rounds continue, Holland's confidence reflects the growing optimism surrounding England's chances of going all the way.

Why FIFA approved England's altitude plan

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA permitted England's players to use altitude medication before their World Cup clash in Mexico City because of the unique conditions at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

Located more than 2,200 metres above sea level, the venue presents significant physical challenges due to reduced oxygen levels, making it more difficult for players to maintain peak performance and recover during matches.

Source: Legit.ng