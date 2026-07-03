President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid tribute to late elder statesman Ganiyu Kola Oseni, reflecting a deep personal connection

Oseni was recognised as a key figure in democracy and political development in Lagos state and Nigeria

Lagos State Printing Corporation mourned the passing of its pioneering chairman, celebrating his enduring legacy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - President Bola Tinubu on Friday afternoon, July 3, paid an emotional tribute to the late elder statesman, Kola Oseni.

Legit.ng gathered that Oseni died on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. He was aged 80.

President Bola Tinubu pays tribute to the late elder statesman Kola Oseni, honouring his legacy and contributions to Lagos state. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu mourns late Kola Oseni

In a personal message released by the presidency following Oseni’s death, Tinubu described the late Oseni as a brother, mentor and one of the architects of his political journey whose contributions to Lagos state and Nigeria would remain indelible.

The nation's leader stated that he received the news of Oseni's demise with a "heavy heart", noting that although the politician had passed on, the memories they shared and the legacy he left behind would endure, TVC News noted.

Describing the late politician as “a warrior for democracy” and “an Iroko,” President Tinubu expressed gratitude for Oseni’s life and service to the nation.

According to Tinubu, Oseni’s contributions as the organising secretary of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in Lagos during the Second Republic helped lay the foundation for several institutions, including the Lagos State Printing Corporation (LSPC), where a central mosque was recently dedicated in his honour.

The president, however, stressed that beyond his public accomplishments, Oseni occupied a unique place in his personal and political life.

Tinubu said, according to The Nation:

“To me, however, he was much more than that. He was a leader, my ally, my comrade, a friend and a brother rolled into one."

Furthermore, Tinubu noted that both men fought together for the validation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO), the winner of the June 12, 1993 annulled election, and joined forces in resisting military dictatorship.

The president prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest in paradise and comfort his wife, children and the entire family with the strength to bear the loss.

President Bola Tinubu offers prayers and condolences to the family of the late Kola Oseni following his death. Photo credit: The Lagos State Government, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Read the full special tribute on X to Oseni from President Tinubu below:

Lagos mourns Kola Oseni

In the same vein, the management and staff of the LSPC said it received "with profound sadness" the news of Oseni's passing.

A statement shared on the official Facebook page of the Lagos state government described Oseni as "an outstanding administrator and a visionary leader whose contributions laid the foundation for the establishment and growth of the Lagos State Printing Corporation."

The statement read:

"His passing is particularly heartbreaking as he was not only the Pioneer Chairman of the Corporation but also the beloved elder brother of the General Manager of the Lagos State Printing Corporation, Hon. Dr. Kolawole Peregrino. This is, therefore, a moment of both institutional mourning and profound personal grief for the General Manager and the entire LSPC family."

In an emotional tribute, the general manager said:

"Today, I mourn not only the loss of my beloved elder brother but also that of a remarkable leader whose vision, wisdom, and commitment laid the foundation upon which the Lagos State Printing Corporation stands today.

"On behalf of the Management and Staff of Lagos State Printing Corporation, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has stood with us in prayers and support during this difficult time. We ask that you continue to remember our family in your prayers as we navigate this painful loss. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy will forever remain a shining light in the history of this Corporation."

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu mourns Lucia Onabanjo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu mourned the passing of Madam Lucia Onabanjo, wife of Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, the first civilian governor of Ogun state.

Tinubu described Lucia Onabanjo’s unwavering support for her husband during his tenure as governor as “commendable” and lauded her interest in children’s welfare and the empowerment of women. He prayed that God would receive her soul and strengthen her family.

Source: Legit.ng