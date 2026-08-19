The Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture co-hosted a one-day seminar with AATREN ahead of the 2026 Isese Day celebration

A keynote address warned that countries like China, Brazil and Cuba now champion African cultural heritage more than Africans themselves

AATREN's president cautioned members against cultural violations, referencing new traditional laws on coronation practices in Yoruba communities

Lagos State's Council for Arts and Culture (LSCAC) and the Association of African Traditional Religion of Nigeria and Overseas (AATREN) jointly organised a preparatory seminar ahead of the 2026 Isese Day celebration, held at Akowanjo Playing Ground, Ajako Bus Stop, Shasha, Alimosho, Lagos.

The event centred on the theme "The Role of Nigeria in World Culture Development" and drew traditional rulers, cultural leaders, and stakeholders in African Traditional Religion.

Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture and AATREN hold a seminar ahead of Isese Day 2026. Photo: LASG

Source: Twitter

Idowu Johnson, Director of Administration and Chief Executive Officer of LSCAC, represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the seminar.

In a post on X, he urged AATREN members to project African Traditional Religion in a positive light, particularly to younger Nigerians, and called on practitioners to actively involve children in cultural activities to sustain traditional practices across generations.

Nigeria's Cultural Identity Under the Spotlight

The lecture of the day was delivered by Chief Otunba Lekan Ajirotutu, known as Otunba Gbasaniyi of Mushin Land, who spoke on Nigeria's contribution to global cultural and heritage development. He pointed to the country's rich traditions, from Yoruba drumming to Nok terracotta art, as evidence of a heritage that has long influenced the world.

Chief Ajirotutu raised concern over the lasting impact of colonialism on indigenous culture, arguing that foreign religions were used as tools of domination that weakened Nigerians' connection to their own traditions.

Chief Lekan Ajirotutu speaks on Nigeria's role in global cultural development. Photo: LASG

Source: Twitter

He noted that countries including China, Cuba, Brazil, and Venezuela now embrace and actively promote aspects of African cultural heritage with more commitment than many Africans themselves.

"It is time for us to awaken to the legacy of our forefathers, to cherish the spiritual traditions of our ancestors, and to embrace the roots that define us," he said, calling on Nigerians to reclaim their heritage as a source of national pride and global relevance.

AATREN Chief Warns Against Cultural Violations

Chief Ifasegun Elegushi, known as Opemoluwa of Ikate Land and president of AATREN, used the occasion to address internal discipline within traditional communities. He cautioned members against adorning chiefs with crowns reserved strictly for kings, describing the practice as a breach of cultural heritage.

He referenced newly established traditional laws that carry sanctions for violators and moved to correct widespread misconceptions around coronation customs in Yoruba society.

Chief Elegushi also offered prayers for peace across Nigeria, invoking the names of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and members of the Lagos State cabinet.

The royal father of the day, HRM Oba Babatunde Akanni Nasiru Lawal Ogunronbi, Akinlowo I of Shasha Kingdom, added his voice to the discourse by explaining the significance of the royal stole as a symbol tied specifically to African Traditional Religion, clarifying that it carries no affiliation with any other faith.

Lagos Declares Holiday for Isese Day 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a holiday for all public servants in the state for the 2026 Isese Day celebration.

The decision was communicated through an official circular signed by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and addressed to accounting officers and top functionaries across ministries, departments, local councils, agencies, and parastatals in the state.

Source: Legit.ng