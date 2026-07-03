Hanan Buhari honoured her late father’s legacy while receiving recognition as a peace icon in Morocco

She emphasised that integrity and resilience are crucial values instilled by her late father

The summit unites influential leaders to celebrate contributions to peace and sustainable development

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Marrakech, Morocco - Hanan, daughter of Nigeria’s late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, said her father taught her the importance of integrity.

She said her late father’s guidance is instrumental in shaping her life.

Hanan Buhari says her father taught her the importance of integrity. Photo credit: @daveissaved001

Source: Twitter

Hanan dedicated the honour to the memory of her late father and paid an emotional tribute to him.

As reported by The Punch, she stated this after receiving recognition as one of the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons of Africa.

Buhari’s daughter received the award on Thursday night in Marrakech, Morocco, at the Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit.

“I dedicate this honour to my late father, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose guidance, discipline, and unwavering belief in me shaped the woman I have become.

“He taught me the importance of integrity, resilience, and selfless service. His confidence in me gave me the courage to believe in myself, and I will continue to uphold the values he instilled in me by working to empower women and contribute meaningfully to society.”

The Project Director of the summit, Kingsley Amafibe, described Hanan as a “role model whose commitment to the advancement of women continues to inspire a new generation of African leaders.”

The summit celebrates individuals making significant contributions to leadership, peacebuilding, business and sustainable development.

It brings together political leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers and diplomats from across Africa.

Hanan Buhari speaks about her late father during an award ceremony in Morocco. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Yusuf Buhari speaks after winning APC ticket

Recall that Yusuf Buhari secured the APC ticket for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency after defeating his opponent by a wide margin.

Buhari's son polled 5,849 votes during the APC House of Representatives primary election.

He thanked delegates, party leaders and supporters after emerging as the APC candidate for the 2027 election.

What Wike told Buhari when he begged him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Buhari was said to have approached FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for 25 per cent of Rivers' votes ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Wike disclosed the development during his media chat on Monday, June 1, adding that the incident happened when he was the governor of Rivers.

The minister said that the late president appealed to him through Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who was then serving under Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng