A Federal High Court in Damaturu adjourned a suit filed by APC governorship aspirant Mustapha Maihajja over alleged irregularities in the party's May 2026 primary

The presiding judge set new hearing dates for September 7, 8, and 9, 2026, as only 9 of 62 witnesses have appeared before the court

Defence counsel Baba Dala said the case still has a long way to go, signalling a lengthy legal process ahead for the APC in Yobe State

The Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, has adjourned a suit challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election to September 7, 8, and 9, 2026.

The suit was brought by APC governorship aspirant Mustapha Maihajja, who alleged that the party's primary election conducted on May 21, 2026 was marred by procedural violations and did not follow due process. Justice Fatima Murtala-Amin, the presiding judge, used the occasion to emphasise the role of the judiciary in ensuring fair hearing and the delivery of justice.

Court adjourns suit challenging APC governorship primary Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Witnesses and progress of the case

Tribune reported that Mustapha Ibrahim (SAN), counsel to Maihajja, told the court that nine witnesses had so far been presented in support of the plaintiff's case. However, the defence painted a picture of a prolonged legal battle ahead.

Baba Dala (SAN), counsel to the defendant, said the matter was far from resolved, noting that only 9 of the 62 witnesses expected to appear before the court had done so. "The case still has a long way to go," he said.

Other aspirants who withdrew

Maihajja was not alone in his dissatisfaction with the primary. About five aspirants initially raised concerns about how the exercise was conducted. Among those who criticised the process were former Inspector General of Police and Senator Mohammed Bomoi, as well as legal practitioner Kashim Musa Tumsah. All five ultimately withdrew their objections before the matter reached the court stage.

The adjournment means the case will continue into the second half of 2026, with both sides expected to call significantly more witnesses before proceedings can advance.

Court sentences APC governorship aspirant in Ekiti

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti remanded APC governorship aspirant Abimbola Olajumoke in prison custody for one month.

earlier reported that a Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti remanded APC governorship aspirant Abimbola Olajumoke in prison custody for one month. The case was filed by YSJ Agro-Allied Limited CEO Yemisi Joluwe, who accused Olajumoke of making false statements that damaged the company's reputation.

Olajumoke's bail was revoked after she failed to appear in court, leading to her arrest and detention pending a September 15 hearing.

Source: Legit.ng