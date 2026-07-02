Dr Oyedele Oyewumi urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to select a Hausa-Fulani running mate for inclusive politics in the 2027 elections

The Yoruba leader called for a Senate President from the South-East to enhance Nigeria's political representation

The public affairs commentator argued that political inclusion can reduce ethnic tensions and foster national unity in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told to adopt a more inclusive political arrangement by choosing a Hausa-Fulani running mate in the 2027 elections.

A Yoruba leader and public affairs commentator, Dr Oyedele Oyewumi, said Tinubu should also support the emergence of a Senate President from the South-East.

Oyewumi said such a political configuration will promote a greater sense of belonging among the country’s diverse ethnic and regional groups.

As reported by The Guardian, he stated this while speaking in Lagos on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Oyewumi said a Hausa/Fulani running mate and South-East Senate Presidency would reassure all regions that are integral stakeholders in Nigeria’s democratic process.

“If the President embraces a political arrangement that reflects Nigeria’s diversity and accommodates all major blocs, history will remember him as one of the country’s most courageous and unifying leaders.

“His legacy will not only be measured by economic reforms but also by his commitment to justice, fairness and national unity.”

Legit.ng reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima is of Kanuri ethnicity. Shettima was born and raised in Maiduguri, Borno State,

According to Oyewumi, a broader power-sharing arrangement could further consolidate national unity and enhance Tinubu’s place in history.

He also urged President Tinubu to place national interest above past political disagreements.

Oyewumi argued that political inclusion is one of the most effective ways of reducing ethnic tensions.

The Yoruba leader added that it strengthens democratic institutions and fosters long-term stability.

Gov Uba says the North will vote for Tinubu

Recall that Kaduna governor, Uba Sani, disclosed the dimension of the northern votes in the 2027 elections between the likes of Atiku Abubakar and President Tinubu.

Governor Sani, while speaking in an interview, dismissed the notion by Atiku and other opposition camps that the election is between the ruling APC and Nigerians.

The governor expressed confidence that the north will massively vote for President Tinubu in the election and posited that the opposition was only presenting weak arguments.

Tinubu told to suspend Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku Abubakar slammed Femi Gbajabiamila over allegations of a N400 million bribery scandal and questions surrounding a purported N27.4 billion budgetary allocation.

The former vice president said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must demonstrate leadership by ensuring that members of his administration are held accountable for their actions.

The ADC chieftain maintained that the explanation attributed to the chief of staff has created fresh credibility concerns for the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng