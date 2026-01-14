President Bola Tinubu has mourned the former Ogun state first lady, Lucia Onabanjo, who passed away at the age of 101 on Monday, January 12

The president's tributes highlight the former first lady's legacy of compassion and support for women and children in the community

President Tinubu also called for the immortalisation of Lucia Onabanjo's contributions to Ogun State, while sending condolences to her family, friends and associates

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the demise of the former first lady of Ogun state, Chief Lucia Onabanjo, the wife of the first civilian governor of Ogun state, Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo.

In his commiserating message shared by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, January 13, the president sent his condolence message to the Onabanjo family about the demise of the former first lady, who died at the age of 101 on Monday, January 12.

President Tinubu sends message to Onabanjo's family

President Tinubu sympathised with the family, friends and associates of the deceased, noting her compassionate investments in many lives in her community, the state and the country at large, citing the testimonies during her lifetime and when she passed.

In the statement, which was shared on social media, the president extolled her support for her late husband when he was in office and expressed confidence in her legacy charity work, adding that her kindness will continue to resonate. He called on the Ogun state government to immortalise her.

His statement reads in part:

“Lucia Onabanjo’s strong support for her husband when he served as Ogun State Governor for four years, 1979-1983, was commendable, and her keen interest in issues of children and empowerment of women was exemplary”.

Nigerians react as ex-Ogun first lady dies

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the presidential post and mourned the former first lady. Below are some of their reactions:

Extraordinary Ustaz thanked the president on behalf of the Onabanjo's family:

"The Onabanjo family sincerely appreciates President Tinubu for his heartfelt condolences and kind words on the passing of the matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabanjo. We are grateful for the honour accorded her legacy."

Al Hassan Watara prayed for her:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace. Chief Lucia Onabanjo’s life of service, compassion, and dedication to women and children will continue to inspire generations. Condolences to her family, Ogun State, and all whose lives she touched."

Anthony Ogunniyi recalled her kindness:

"I experienced her generous, compassionate, and disciplined spirit. As the wife of an ex-governor, she lived humbly among the people in Fidipote, Ijebu Ode, a virtue rare among today’s politicians. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Oke Oluwole prayed for Tinubu's government:

"God bless Ashiwaju and his administration for his visionary tactics, and God bless Nigeria the more, Amen."

