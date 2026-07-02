The Minister of Works, David Umahi, expressed sadness over insults directed at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Umahi praised President Tinubu's commitment to infrastructure development, highlighting ongoing road projects

The minister urged Nigerians to support Tinubu's administration in the upcoming elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said he feels sad whenever people insult President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Umahi described President Tinubu as a leader driven by action rather than words.

Umahi champions Tinubu's infrastructure vision for Nigeria. Photo credit: Dave Umahi/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The minister praised Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructure development across the country amid the constant insults.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Umahi stated this on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, during the launch of the Akwanga–Maiduguri Superhighway project in Nasarawa State.

Umahi defended the Federal Government’s adoption of reinforced concrete pavement technology for major highways.

The minister argued that they are more durable and require less maintenance than conventional asphalt roads.

According to Umahi, the ongoing road projects are unprecedented in Nigeria’s history and

The former Ebonyi State governor urged Nigerians to reciprocate Tinubu’s administration’s efforts with electoral support in the 2027 elections.

“I am so lucky to have a President who is infrastructure-driven, a man of few words, a man of courage, a man who has a lot of desire to take back our country.

“So, when people insult the President, I feel so sad because every day we are on the road. Every day, we are pushed by the President.

“Tomorrow we will be in Plateau State to flag off another road. The next day, we are in Maiduguri for another flag-off. The next day we are going to Lagos to solve the problem of flooding along the coastal highway.”

Umahi praises Tinubu while addressing critics at superhighway launch. Photo credit: David Umahi

Source: Getty Images

“Why President Tinubu keeps borrowing”

Recall that Umahi urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu's infrastructure reforms despite rising national debt.

Tinubu's administration reportedly amassed ₦57 trillion to ₦65.9 trillion in new public debt since assuming office in May 2023.

Umahi praised the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road's first section for boosting commerce and security.

Read more stories on Umahi:

Umahi signs Tinubu's presidential nomination form

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Umahi signed President Tinubu’s second-term nomination form, describing it as a “victory form” symbolising continuity in governance.

Umahi said his endorsement reflected a commitment to stability and consolidation of ongoing reforms under the current administration.

The Minister expressed confidence in Tinubu’s leadership, noting that sustained support and policy continuity had positioned the government for further national development.

Source: Legit.ng