Davido and Wande Coal clashed publicly after the two artists gave conflicting accounts of why their joint record never dropped

Wande Coal took to X on Tuesday, 18 August, to directly challenge Davido's version of events about the shelved collaboration

The back-and-forth quickly turned personal, with both artists exchanging pointed insults on social media

What began as a disagreement over a shelved collaboration between Davido and Wande Coal has now escalated into a full-blown social media war, complete with personal insults.

The tension started when Davido, during a recent interview with Uncut, addressed why their joint record, "Come My Way," never made it to release.

According to him, Wande Coal was the one who initially approached him for a feature, and he delivered a verse he considered outstanding. The breakdown, Davido said, came down to a dispute over the structure of the release.

Davido and Wande Coal clashed publicly after the two artists gave conflicting accounts of why their joint record never dropped. Photos: Davido/Wande Coal.

Source: Instagram

Wande Coal Pushes Back

Wande Coal was having none of it. On Tuesday, 18 August, the singer took to X to publicly reject Davido's account, making clear that he did not accept the claim that a disagreement over release strategy was what killed the song.

The pushback set off a chain of exchanges between the two acts, with both throwing shade at each other in the days that followed.

Personal Shots Exchanged

Things took a sharp turn when Davido chose to move beyond the musical dispute and attack Wande Coal personally.

He wrote on X: "No vex Mr Little," a comment widely understood as a jab at the singer's anatomy.

Wande Coal did not hold back in his response. He fired straight back, writing: "No vex too Mr. Toto beggar," referencing a longstanding online taunt that has followed Davido.

Read Davido's X post about Wande Coal here:

Read Wande Coal's reply here:

Reactions trail Davido, Wande Coal's fight

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@biguncleradio stated:

"Wizkid will soon come online and tweet "LOVE GOD" or "BIGGEST" . Just watch next 24hrs"

@ugonnwa_ shared:

"Now watch Davido and his fans act like victims as usual. They throw stones and hide"

@industrynightfornigeria shared:

"Same Wande Coal wey David use abuse Burna that year??? See life God of Burna Boy"

Davido threw a jab at Wande Coal's anatomy. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes

Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.

In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.

Source: Legit.ng