The UAE government outlined the conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for a Green Residence Permit under the self-employment category

It is noteworthy that applicants must hold at least a Bachelor's degree or its equivalent to be eligible for the self-employed residency permit

A free working permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is among the key requirements foreigners must obtain

The United Arab Emirates government has set a minimum annual income of AED 360,000 (roughly ₦251.3 million) for foreigners applying for a Green Residence Permit on the basis of self-employment, according to the country's official legislation.

The requirement is contained in Article 45 of Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022, which provides the executive regulations for Federal Law by Decree No. (29) of 2021 on the entry and residence of foreigners in the UAE.

UAE sets the income requirement for foreigners applying for self-employed residency. Photo Credit: Karim Sahib

Source: Getty Images

The rule remains in force in 2026.

Income threshold for UAE's self-employed residents

Under the provision, a foreign self-employed applicant must show that their income from self-employment over the previous two years was not below AED 360,000 (roughly ₦251.3 million) annually.

Applicants who cannot meet this income threshold may still qualify if they can demonstrate sufficient financial solvency to sustain themselves throughout their stay in the country.

This income condition is one of three requirements that must all be satisfied before a Green Residence Permit for self-employment can be issued.

UAE: Other requirements applicants must meet

Beyond the income condition, applicants must first obtain a free working permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). The educational requirement also stipulates that the applicant must hold at least a Bachelor's degree, a specialised diploma, or a qualification of equivalent standing.

All three conditions must be met together — not separately — for an application to be considered valid under the law.

The Green Residence Permit is part of the UAE's broader effort to attract skilled and financially capable foreign workers who operate independently, rather than under a traditional employment contract with a UAE-based company.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had published the amount that foreigners need to earn monthly to qualify for a remote-work residence permit.

Income needed for UAE's retirement residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had shared how much foreigners need to earn yearly to qualify for its retirement residency permit.

To verify this, applicants are required to submit a bank statement covering the six months immediately before the date they file their application.

Beyond the income requirement, the UAE government also addressed applicants who own real estate in the country but have not yet fully paid off their mortgage.

Source: Legit.ng