Governor Ademola Adeleke began his working life in the United States in 1985 before returning to Nigeria to take on senior corporate roles

His private-sector career in Nigeria included executive positions at Guinness Nigeria Plc and Pacific Holdings Limited

Adeleke entered politics in 2017 and has served as Executive Governor of Osun State since 2022

Osun State Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke built his career across two continents over more than three decades before reaching the highest office in his home state.

Adeleke's working life began in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1985, when he took up a role as a service contractor with Quicksilver Courier Company. He stayed with the firm until 1989, gaining his earliest professional experience in the United States.

From Atlanta executive to Nigerian boardrooms

His trajectory shifted significantly in 1990, when he joined Origin International LLC in Atlanta as Vice President, a position he held until 1994. Even before that term ended, he had already begun building a foothold in Nigeria's corporate world, taking up an executive director role at Guinness Nigeria Plc in 1992. He remained at the brewing giant until 1999.

After a brief gap, Adeleke moved to Pacific Holdings Limited in 2001, serving as Group Executive Director. That appointment lasted 15 years, running until 2016 and representing the longest single stretch of his career in the private sector.

Adeleke's political career and governorship

With an extensive business background behind him, Adeleke turned to politics in 2017, winning election as the senator representing the Osun-West Senatorial District. He served in that capacity until 2019.

His most prominent political achievement came in 2022, when he was elected Executive Governor of Osun State, a position he continues to hold.

See the breakdown as reported by StatiSense on X here:

Source: Legit.ng