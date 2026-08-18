The Australian Government has introduced a ballot process for its Work and Holiday subclass 462 visa, targeting citizens from three high-demand countries

Eligible applicants from the listed countries must pay a registration fee before they can be considered for the visa programme

The ballot registration window for the 2026-2027 programme year has already opened and closed, but selections will continue throughout the year

The Australian Government has made it mandatory for citizens of three countries to enter a ballot before they can apply for a Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visa, citing demand that outstrips the number of available places each programme year.

The ballot process was set up to randomly select applicants from partner countries where interest in the visa significantly exceeds available slots.

Australia lists 3 countries whose citizens now need ballot selection for a work and holiday visa. Photo Credit: Dan Peled

Source: Getty Images

Australia describes it as a fair and transparent way to manage high-demand applications.

A non-refundable registration fee of AUD 25 (roughly ₦24,000) is required to enter the ballot.

Australia visa: Countries affected by the ballot

The three countries whose citizens must go through the ballot process are:

1. China.

2. India.

3. Vietnam.

Key dates for the 2026-2027 programme year

The registration window for the 2026-2027 programme year ran for three weeks, from Thursday, June 4, 2026, to Thursday, June 25, 2026. All registration windows are listed in Australian Eastern Standard Time.

The first selection round for China and India took place on August 10, 2026. Vietnam's first selection date is yet to be announced. Further selection rounds for all three countries are listed as "to be announced" and will be published as they are confirmed.

Random selections will continue throughout the programme year. All three ballots will close on April 30, 2027, when all registrations expire.

Australia said the ballot arrangement does not affect the annual grant caps that were agreed with each country through bilateral negotiations. Those caps remain in place under the existing Working Holiday Maker programme framework.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had launched a new ballot system for foreigners seeking work and holiday visas.

Foreign workers: Residency requirement for Australian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had shared how long foreign workers must live in the country before seeking citizenship.

According to the department, becoming a citizen by conferral is one of the most common pathways to Australian citizenship, but applicants must meet a general residence requirement before they are eligible to apply.

To qualify, an applicant must have been living in Australia on a valid visa for four years immediately before the date of application.

Source: Legit.ng