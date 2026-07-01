Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan praised Air Peace for its efforts in evacuating stranded Nigerians from South Africa

Air Peace successfully returned dozens of Nigerians, increasing evacuations amid rising xenophobia concerns

Collaboration between Air Peace and the federal government reinforces Nigeria's commitment to humanitarian responses and national solidarity, according to the lawmaker

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

Ikeja, Lagos - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, on Wednesday, July 1, commended Air Peace for what she described as an extraordinary demonstration of patriotism, compassion, and unwavering commitment to national service.

As reported by Guardian, Natasha's commendation follows the airline’s successful evacuation of stranded Nigerians from South Africa over xenophobia.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan gives a thumbs-up to Air Peace's role in bringing over 500 Nigerians home from South Africa. Photo credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Natasha Akpoti lauds Air Peace

Air Peace on Tuesday, June 30, announced the successful completion of its second evacuation mission from South Africa, safely returning 271 Nigerians aboard its Boeing 777-200 aircraft in collaboration with the federal government of Nigeria.

The latest operation brings the total number of Nigerians evacuated by the airline to 533 in two separate missions.

Reacting to the development, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan applauded the management and staff of Air Peace "for consistently placing national interest above commercial considerations."

She said in a statement made available to the press by her media office:

“I extend my heartfelt commendation to the Chairman, management, and entire staff of Air Peace for once again demonstrating that corporate leadership is measured not only by profitability but also by compassion, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to humanity.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain described the successful evacuation as a testament to the airline’s enduring belief that no Nigerian should be abandoned in moments of distress.

Her words:

“The safe return of 533 of our compatriots from South Africa is a remarkable humanitarian achievement. It reflects the values of solidarity, responsibility, and love of country that every institution should aspire to uphold.”

Natasha backs Air Peace-FG collaboration

The legislator praised the collaboration between Air Peace and the federal government, noting that such partnerships strengthen public confidence and reinforce Nigeria’s capacity to respond effectively to humanitarian challenges.

She said, according to The Nation:

“This partnership serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when government and responsible private institutions work together in the national interest. Air Peace has once again proven that it is not merely an airline but a dependable national partner.”

Natasha sends message to returnees

Furthermore, the lawmaker congratulated the evacuated Nigerians on their safe return and wished them success as they reunite with their families and rebuild their lives.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said:

“On behalf of the good people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, I welcome our brothers and sisters home and pray that this new chapter brings renewed hope, peace, and greater opportunities for every one of them.”

First batch of Nigerians arrives in Lagos Thursday, June 11, 2026, following xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Read more on xenophobia

Xenophobic attacks: Atiku blows hot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Tinubu's alleged sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The former vice president highlighted Ghana's purported decisive action compared to Nigeria's seemingly hesitant approach.

The presidential hopeful urged the ministry of foreign affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad.

Source: Legit.ng