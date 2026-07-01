Influential Federal Lawmaker Reacts as Dozens of Nigerians Return From South Africa Over Xenophobia
- Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan praised Air Peace for its efforts in evacuating stranded Nigerians from South Africa
- Air Peace successfully returned dozens of Nigerians, increasing evacuations amid rising xenophobia concerns
- Collaboration between Air Peace and the federal government reinforces Nigeria's commitment to humanitarian responses and national solidarity, according to the lawmaker
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Lagos, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.
Ikeja, Lagos - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, on Wednesday, July 1, commended Air Peace for what she described as an extraordinary demonstration of patriotism, compassion, and unwavering commitment to national service.
As reported by Guardian, Natasha's commendation follows the airline’s successful evacuation of stranded Nigerians from South Africa over xenophobia.
Natasha Akpoti lauds Air Peace
Air Peace on Tuesday, June 30, announced the successful completion of its second evacuation mission from South Africa, safely returning 271 Nigerians aboard its Boeing 777-200 aircraft in collaboration with the federal government of Nigeria.
The latest operation brings the total number of Nigerians evacuated by the airline to 533 in two separate missions.
Reacting to the development, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan applauded the management and staff of Air Peace "for consistently placing national interest above commercial considerations."
She said in a statement made available to the press by her media office:
“I extend my heartfelt commendation to the Chairman, management, and entire staff of Air Peace for once again demonstrating that corporate leadership is measured not only by profitability but also by compassion, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to humanity.”
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain described the successful evacuation as a testament to the airline’s enduring belief that no Nigerian should be abandoned in moments of distress.
Her words:
“The safe return of 533 of our compatriots from South Africa is a remarkable humanitarian achievement. It reflects the values of solidarity, responsibility, and love of country that every institution should aspire to uphold.”
Natasha backs Air Peace-FG collaboration
The legislator praised the collaboration between Air Peace and the federal government, noting that such partnerships strengthen public confidence and reinforce Nigeria’s capacity to respond effectively to humanitarian challenges.
She said, according to The Nation:
“This partnership serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when government and responsible private institutions work together in the national interest. Air Peace has once again proven that it is not merely an airline but a dependable national partner.”
Natasha sends message to returnees
Furthermore, the lawmaker congratulated the evacuated Nigerians on their safe return and wished them success as they reunite with their families and rebuild their lives.
Akpoti-Uduaghan said:
“On behalf of the good people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, I welcome our brothers and sisters home and pray that this new chapter brings renewed hope, peace, and greater opportunities for every one of them.”
Read more on xenophobia
- Xenophobia: Peter Obi laments worsening plight of Nigerians abroad as many reject return from South Africa
- Hunger, hustle, and hate behind South Africa’s attacks on Nigerians
Xenophobic attacks: Atiku blows hot
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Tinubu's alleged sluggish response to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
The former vice president highlighted Ghana's purported decisive action compared to Nigeria's seemingly hesitant approach.
The presidential hopeful urged the ministry of foreign affairs to prioritise urgency in protecting citizens abroad.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.