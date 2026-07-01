Peter Obi pledged to present a roadmap to curb government abuse and enhance citizens' quality of life

Obi said he will focus on educational and healthcare reforms as central to human capital development and national progress

The NDC presidential candidate promises to tackle high unemployment and reduce out-of-school children through targeted initiatives and vocational training

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised to provide insights into the roadmap that will help curb abuse in government.

Obi said his insights will halt the decline in the quality of life of Nigerians at all levels, and usher in an era of unity, peace, sustained progress, and prosperity.

Peter Obi unveils plan to combat youth unemployment if elected president in 2027. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He said central to his proposed roadmap are significant reforms in education and healthcare, which are at the core of human capital development.

The former Anambra state governor also said robust human capital is indispensable infrastructure for national progress.

He made this know in a statement issued via his X handle @PeterObi on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Sharing his fresh vision for Nigeria, Obi said:

“These are foundational areas that we must reform with energy and determination if we are to reap the demographic dividend of our youthful population.

From the outset of my presidency, we will establish a task force dedicated to drastically reducing the menace of out-of-school children. We will place greater emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to support our drive for massive industrialisation, anchored on our agricultural endowments and value addition across value chains organised around industrial parks to be located in development zones across the geopolitical regions of the country.”

He said high unemployment will be confronted decisively if he is elected president in 2027.

Nigerians react as Peter obi shares vision

@MiOnyema54873

We know you can deliver. We know they fear you and how you will dismantle the brazen embezzlements going on in politics. This is why they are all against you. But God and the people will ensure you get there.

@ozokegbe

We should never expect anything good from these individuals who have put choke hold on our Nation. It ll only get worse if we don't end this vicious Circle. The choice is ours to make: to Progress or retrogress!! We must see the 2027 election as a last gasp effort to live!!

@CHRISO_CHR

There's no doubt that the light Nigeria deserve to succeed is in the hands of Peter Obi at the moment, His vision about driving Nigeria to succeed is second to none. No other politician reason like him in Nigeria at the moment. May this light never be a waste.

"Unity, peace, progress": Obi’s roadmap to reshape Nigeria’s future. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

5 mistakes Peter Obi must not repeat in 2027

Recall that a public affairs analyst Donald Okwuosa outlined five critical mistakes for Obi to avoid in the 2027 elections.

Okwuosa praised Obi for selecting Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as vice presidential candidate to strengthen the northern presence.

The political analyst stressed the importance of funding and party structure to enhance Obi's electoral chances in 2027.

Obi, Kwankwaso take action to stop NDC deregistration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDC intensified preparations to appeal court ruling against its registration for the 2027 elections.

Addressing the saga, Rabiu Kwankwaso expressed confidence in NDC's unity and resilience despite legal setbacks.

The party also affirmed candidates would compete in the 2027 elections and emphasised confidence in judicial process.

Source: Legit.ng