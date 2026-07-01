Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku reacted after a recent video of him in Abuja sparked public concerns

A new clip showed the actor addressing the attention and responding to questions surrounding the viral footage

The actor’s remarks come amid growing reactions to the roadside video that circulated online

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has hit back at critics following the circulation of a viral video that sparked concern about his wellbeing.

The footage, which showed the actor sitting by the roadside in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja, quickly spread across social media, with many Nigerians questioning his state of health.

Hanks Anuku clears the air after unusual video causes online reactions. Credit: @hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

In a new video shared by a man who claimed to have met him on Tuesday, Anuku appeared calm and composed as he addressed the controversy.

He dismissed the speculation and urged Nigerians to focus on pressing national issues instead of worrying about him.

“Y’all haven’t seen anything yet. Y’all should face your government and leave me the hell alone. If you don’t have a better thing to do, go do something; I’m good,” he said.

See the clip below:

The actor’s remarks come after days of online debate, with fans expressing mixed reactions to the roadside clip.

Legit.ng earlier reported that an eyewitness, identified as X user @Anthony Ehilebo, shared a video of the actor sitting in a grassy area, holding what appeared to be a cup.

Though the exact location wasn’t disclosed, Ehilebo insisted it was in Abuja.

“Hanks Anuku… sighted on the streets of Abuja.. Mental health Coverage in Nigeria is shiit.” @AnthonyEhilebo wrote

The video quickly drew reactions online. One netizen, @LSdolor13846, cautioned against spreading old clips for engagement:

“Pls ppl should stop posting things like this for engagements, likes n views, this was the same video someone posted few yrs ago wen dey said dey saw him in Edo state Benin city n he was on set dat day.”

Ehilebo, however, dismissed that claim, stressing that the video was recent and authentic:

“There was no set.. I saw him and made this video myself.. He was pissed.. and did not look good.. He needs help.. mental help assistance…”

Another user, @gstan86, asked if the scene was part of a movie, but Ehilebo replied:

“No it is not.. I made this video myself.”

In a follow-up post, Ehilebo raised further alarm, writing:

“Why is Hanks Anuku laying on the road in Wuse 2... is there any help that can be rendered. or does he have to die too? It’s 5.47pm in front of Barkangizo.”

Hanks Anuku shares his side after concerning video goes viral. Credit: @hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

Actress Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Hank Anuku

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians to react to an alleged viral video of Nollywood's Hank Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor was not okay as she called on her colleagues to stop the lies.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users as they contemplated who to believe.

Source: Legit.ng