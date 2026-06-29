Timi Frank alleged that the Presidency, INEC and elements within the judiciary were planning to remove the ADC from the 2027 election ballot

He claimed the alleged objective was to prevent the ADC and its expected presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, from participating in the 2027 general election

Frank called on Nigerians, opposition leaders and the international community to defend Nigeria's democracy against what he described as an anti-democratic plot

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has alleged that there is a coordinated plan involving the Presidency, the Independent National Electoral Commission and members of the judiciary to stop the African Democratic Congress from participating in the 2027 general election.

Frank claimed the alleged plan was aimed at preventing the ADC and its expected presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, from appearing on the ballot.

Former APC spokesman Timi Frank alleged a plot to remove the ADC from the 2027 election ballot. Photo: TimiFrank, APC

Source: Twitter

He warned that excluding the party from the election could trigger political instability and threaten Nigeria's democratic process.

Why did Timi Frank raise concerns?

In a statement issued on Monday, Frank said information available to him suggested the ADC had become the main target of an alleged strategy designed to weaken the opposition and pave the way for a one-party political system.

According to him, another political platform, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, was only serving as a distraction while efforts were focused on removing the ADC from the electoral process.

"We have been reliably informed of a fresh plot to use the judiciary and INEC to remove the ADC from the ballot come 2027. The ADC has always been the main target, while the NDC is merely being used as a decoy.

"The ultimate objective is to ensure that the ADC and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, do not participate in the 2027 election at all costs," he said.

Frank, who also serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, claimed the information came from a senior source within the Presidency. He said the source was worried about the potential consequences for Nigeria's democratic reputation.

Frank accused the Presidency, INEC and elements within the judiciary of conspiring against the ADC. Photo: INEC

Source: Twitter

What warning did Frank issue?

The former APC spokesman urged Nigerians to remain alert. He alleged that fresh developments connected to the purported plan would soon emerge.

"I urge Nigerians to take this warning seriously because a new twist in this plot will soon surface. What is being perfected is a dark agenda designed to silence opposition parties and perpetrate a massive electoral fraud ahead of the 2027 general election," he alleged.

Frank also appealed to the international community, particularly the United States government, to pay attention to developments in Nigeria. He accused the current administration of using state institutions against opposition parties for political purposes.

"I call on the international community, especially the United States’ Government, to intervene and ensure that Nigeria does not descend into crisis because of the desperation of those in power.

"The current administration has thrown decorum to the wind and appears determined to truncate democracy for selfish political interests by deploying state institutions against the opposition," he said.

What appeal was made to opposition?

Frank further cautioned INEC and the judiciary against becoming part of what he described as an anti democratic agenda. He claimed those allegedly involved would eventually be identified and held accountable.

"We are already aware of what is being planned. Those behind this conspiracy within the Presidency are known to us and their identities will be made available to the international community as individuals who enabled impunity and democratic barbarism in Nigeria," he declared.

He also called on opposition leaders, civil society organisations and other democratic stakeholders to work together ahead of the 2027 elections.

"This is the time for all opposition leaders and presidential candidates to come together in defence of democracy. If we fail to act now, we may all have to deal with the grave consequences of our silence and inaction.

"Nigeria's democracy must not be disrupted by the desperation of a few individuals who are determined to hold on to power at all costs," he said.

Peter Obi's media office reacts to NDC court ruling

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the media office of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has described the recent High Court judgment in Lokoja on the legal status of the party as a temporary obstacle, saying its legal team will challenge the decision.

The Peter Obi Media Reach, POMR, said it had received numerous enquiries following the ruling. It stated that the party's lawyers were already reviewing the judgment with a view to filing an appeal.

Source: Legit.ng